Though Ali Muldrow, the co-executive director of the Gay Straight Alliance for Safe Schools, is a heavy favorite to win the Madison School Board's Seat 4 election on April 2, her opponent--political conservative David Blaska--is hoping to start a conversation that extends beyond the election in the heavily liberal Madison.
The two candidates are seeking to replace outgoing School Board member James Howard, who announced in December that he would not seek re-election and endorsed Muldrow.
"I entered this race to start a dialogue that we have not ever had in this city," Blaska, a former Dane County Board member, said. "That dialogue says it's all about behavior and achievement (and) not about race. We'll find out what the temperature of Madison is with that message. I think we can make excuses. We can criticize others. We can wait around for the promised land, but we've got some pretty good schools now, and we're not sending the right message to all of our kids."
Blaska, who is a frequent blogger, has built his campaign by focusing primarily on student behavior issues and called for the continuation of a contract between the city and school district that keeps a police officer in the four conventional high schools. He's frequently gone toe-to-toe with the local social justice advocacy group Freedom Inc. at School Board meetings, often being the lone conservative voice during the public comment period that the group has in recent months dominated and used to launch disruptions that have shut down one meeting and twice forced the School Board to continue their meeting in a private room and allow the public to simply watch a livestream.
Blaska's campaign slogan of "because safer schools=a safer community," has hammered down his message that the string of crimes around the city involving juveniles are directly related to behavior issues that aren't being handled by the Madison School District properly. He has the criticized the Behavior Education Plan that was currently revised earlier this month as being bureaucratic and letting kids off the hook when they misbehave. He said despite his unpopularity in some of Madison's liberal circles, he believes the conversations he's started about focusing on behavior instead of identity politics will last long after Tuesday's election.
"A lot of people have come up to me saying 'I support you, but I won't put up your yard sign in my neighborhood because I don't want to be called a racist or a conservative and everything'" Blaska said, acknowledging that it's been a challenging campaign. "I'm a realist. I'm hoping that there is a true conversation ensues. I'm hoping people are able to say in Madison the difficult things. You can't say those things at a School Board meeting because you'll be shouted down. You can't say 'kids, obey the teacher, do your homework.' You can't say that in Madison, in this most intolerant of cities."
Muldrow, meanwhile, enters Tuesday's election with hopes of serving on the School Board that she ran for unsuccessfully in 2017. She received more votes than any other Madison School Board candidate during the primary, and raised the most money during the last fundraising period. Muldrow and Seat 5 candidate Ananda Mirilli have run parallel campaigns, endorsing each other and often holding joint fundraising events and other campaign events.
"I feel the campaign has been really strong. It's been a really beautiful campaign, and I feel really grateful to have been able to participate in it. Running a collaborative campaign with Ananda definitely had a huge impact on me, especially to be able to run in collaboration with someone who is an expert and is a tremendous person."
Muldrow noted that a lot of men told her at the beginning of the campaign that running collaboratively with Mirilli was a bad idea, but after seeing her success, have come around to the campaign strategy.
Muldrow has differed sharply from Blaska on policy positions, particularly on school resource officers, saying should would vote against renewing the SRO contract that expires at the end of June. She's also defended Freedom Inc.'s recent "No Cops in Schools" campaign that has disrupted School Board meetings, noting the importance of civil disobedience to the country's history.
Her work through GSAFE to build more inclusive spaces for LGBTQAI youth scored her an endorsement from Madison Teachers Inc., despite having her daughters attend the independent charter school Isthmus Montessori Academy and the teachers' union being opposed to independent charters. An MMSD graduate, Muldrow has said she is a strong candidate because of her experience going through Madison's public schools.
"It's really important that (voters) vote for candidates they believe to work collaboratively because no one vote can do anything on the School Board," Muldrow said. "It takes four votes. It takes people who value the insights of others and are able to listen to people and respect people, and I think I bring that to the table."