Tuesday's primary election for Madison School Board narrows the field for Seats 3, 4 and 5 to two candidates. Here's the latest on who will advance to the April 2 general election.
Seat 4: Ali Muldrow, David Blaska advance in crowded primary
In the School Board's most crowded race, GSAFE co-executive director Ali Muldrow and former Dane County Board member David Blaska will move on to the April general election.
Muldrow captured 18,962 votes, which amounted to 55.7 percent of the vote. Blaska finished with about 23 percent of the vote with 7,851 votes.
Muldrow received more votes than any other candidate for School Board on Tuesday.
"You don't run for School Board because you want to win an election," Muldrow said. "You run for School Board because you want to change education, and this means that we've got a chance at doing that. I think that means that our community for the first time in a long time is ready to be really honest about who we are and what we need to change in order to defend the rights of every child to learn."
Local restaurant owner Laila Borokhim finished with 15.6 percent of the vote, while semi-retired physician Albert Bryan finished with 5.2 percent of the vote.
Seat 5: Incumbent TJ Mertz, Ananda Mirilli advance to general election
Department of Public Instruction equity consultant Ananda Mirilli and incumbent School Board member TJ Mertz will advance to the general election in April. Mirilli, who has run a joint campaign with Muldrow, finished with 16,701 votes, capturing 52.1 percent of the vote. Mertz finished with 11,722 votes, which was 36.5 percent of votes cast.
"It means that Madison wants change," said Mirilli, who ran in 2013 for the same seat but did not make it past the primary. "Madison does not want to continue to be this place that is not a good place for brown and black children. It means that Madison is ready for racial equity."
Mertz noted that there's still the general election on April 2.
"There's an election in April," Mertz said. "It's a little disappointing, the results. But (April) is a different electorate where we get twice as many voters, so we'll see. We'll keep working."
Amos Roe, a professional pianist who ran a campaign on a promise to bolster school choice, finished with about 11 percent of the vote.
Seat 3: Kaleem Caire, Cris Carusi advance as expected
One City Schools founder Kaleem Caire and public education advocate Cris Carusi will face off in April, as expected. The two were the only candidates running for Seat 3, which is currently held by Dean Loumos. Skylar Croy, a third-year University of Wisconsin Law School student, had his name on the ballot but withdrew shortly after ballots were printed last month. Still, more than 2,700 votes were cast for Croy.
Carusi, who is a research director at UW-Madison, finished a close race with more than 15,993 votes, or 49 percent of the vote.
Caire, whose One City Schools was approved last week to expand from 4K and 5K to elementary school, received 14,239 votes, which represents 43.6 percent of the vote.