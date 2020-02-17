Madison School Board primary candidates make final push at forum

"When you have three generations of families really dealing with the achievement gap, that really says something," Pearson said.

The candidates were also asked how they would define white supremacy and work to dismantle the "system of white supremacy" that the district and other institutions are built on.

Pearson said acknowledging the issue is the first step.

"What I can bring is just my own experiences as a black person, the experiences of other people in my community to be able to push forward," she said. "We have to make sure that the white allies that we have really do understand that when we’re talking and we’re expressing what we feel, this is a lived experience."

Gomez Schmidt said it was "a tough issue as a white person to sit up here and answer this question," and that she would hope to continue to work on her own understanding of the issue from her personal context and background.

"It’s really hard work and it’s really messy work," she said. "We need to make sure that the systems that we have are not perpetuating discrimination and bias."