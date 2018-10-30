A day after protesters shut down a Madison School Board meeting and a day before the board must, under state law, approve the current school year's budget, the board's president rejected the possibility that protesters will again shut down the board when it takes up the budget again on Wednesday.
"We will get this done," said Mary Burke. "Absolutely."
Protesters who favor removing the police officers assigned to the Madison School District's four main high schools refused to stop chanting phrases including "If we don't get it, shut it down" on Monday and at one point stood before the stage where the board meets and unfurled a banner saying "No cops in school."
The protesters were mostly members or supporters of the Madison-based social justice group Freedom Inc.
After about 90 minutes of testimony and disruption, the board voted to adjourn. It's scheduled a meeting for 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Doyle Administration Building, 545 W. Dayton St., to plow through the rest of Monday's agenda, including the 2018-19 budget and an item to receive a report from an ad hoc committee on the school-based officers, known as educational resource officers, or EROs.
Burke said that since Wednesday's meeting is a previously unscheduled, "special meeting," there will be no public comment period, and that in past meetings when EROs were on the agenda but a time for public comment wasn't, protesters have either not shown up or simply observed.
She declined to speculate on how the board might react if protesters aren't so well-mannered on Wednesday, but didn't rule out the possibility of having Madison police at the meeting in addition to district security.
As of late Tuesday morning, district officials hadn't yet discussed what, if any, extra security precautions might be taken for Wednesday's meeting, Burke said.
Those opposed to having police in schools claim the officers scare people of color and other minority student groups, and contribute to the "school to prison pipeline."
Responding to such concerns, the board created an ad hoc committee to study the issue, and after 20 months of work recommended last month that the officers remain in schools but with more oversight and tighter restrictions from the district on what they are allowed to do.
Freedom Inc. officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
Burke said that in six years on the board, no other meeting has been shut down by protesters, but that she is interested in looking at board protocols for its meetings, including those having to do with security and the timer used to mete out the three minutes of speaking time afforded each speaker -- and specifically, whether the timer can be seen and heard.
"At this point, I think everything is on the table," she said.
Earlier this month the board toyed with and then dropped a proposal to reduce the time speakers have to address the board to two minutes from three, but only when more than 20 people are hoping to speak.
While the board values public input, Burke said, "we also have to have an environment in which we are able to conduct the business of the board."