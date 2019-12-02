Amid a proposal to rename Glendale Elementary School in honor of a former school psychologist, the Madison School District is considering a change to its naming policy.
While the new version of the policy, discussed Monday by School Board members at an Instruction Work Group meeting, would not change the number of name recommendations required for new facilities, it would require fewer suggestions for renaming existing buildings.
“The current policy is a little confusing as to which provisions actually apply to current buildings and which apply to new buildings,” explained interim general counsel Sherry Terrell-Webb. “We tried to separate them out.”
The policy now requires the Citizens Naming Committee to submit at least four names for board consideration for new or existing buildings. The new version would allow the CNC to submit “up to” four possibilities for renames rather than “at least” four options.
The change would also eliminate the requirement for a second 30-day comment period for renaming.
The board received a proposal last month to rename Glendale in honor of Virginia Henderson, who worked at the school from 1976 to 1991 and later for the district. Henderson died earlier this year. Comments are being accepted for the proposal now.
Board members are expected to vote on the new policy Dec. 16.