The Madison School Board approved a $463 million preliminary budget for the 2019-20 school year Monday night, clearing the way for final approval in October once the district receives updated figures from the state budget and updated enrollment numbers.
The board also approved a contingency motion that would divert potential extra funding from the state Legislature to an increase in compensation for staff.
The contingency motion would go into effect if the state approves more than the assumed $100-per-pupil increase in the upcoming biennial budget. The Legislature's Joint Finance Committee in May approved a funding increase of $200 per-pupil, which could lead to about $2.7 million in additional funding for the Madison School District. The legislature is slated to vote on its budget later this week.
The additional funding would be enough to raise base wages for MMSD staff by an additional 1%, leaving their total base-wage increase at 1.5% — a raise that’s still short of what Madison’s teachers’ union has called for. Madison Teachers Inc. is currently in negotiations with the district to provide a 2.44% base-wage increase to keep pace with the cost of living.
Several teachers spoke during the public comment period of the meeting, held at Wright Middle School, on the importance of receiving an adequate cost-of-living increase.
Though several board members have called for the 2.44% increase in base wages, the district’s position has been to wait until the state budget is finalized before making final decisions on how much of an increase all staff will receive. The district built in a 0.5% base wage increase when the budget process began this past winter.
MMSD has previously said that the base wage increase combined with step and lane adjustments, which provide employees with small pay increases for greater educational attainment or more experience earned, provides for an average 2.5% increase in compensation. However, many staff do not receive step and lane adjustments.
Board member Cris Carusi, proposed an amendment that would have asked the district administration to identify up to $4 million in potential areas of the budget that could be cut in the future that wouldn’t affect direct services to students, whose savings could be used to get the district closer to a 2.44% base-wage increase.
Carusi said the exercise could help inform the board as it gears up for subsequent budget cycles.
“We are going into a year with a great deal of uncertainty, and this motion is to give us some flexibility to deal with this uncertainty,” Carusi said of her amendment, which the board nixed after being tied up in a 3-3 vote.
Ali Muldrow recused herself from the vote due to a conflict of interest. Nicki Vander Meulen and Ananda Mirilli joined Carusi in voting for the amendment.
The district’s chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel pushed back on the amendment, saying it wouldn’t be feasible to implement large-scale cuts this late in the budget process.
“The exercise of coming up with a list would take an enormous amount of work, and we just would not recommend using the staff’s time in that way in a critical time when we’re trying to get ready for the next school year,” Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham said of Carusi’s amendment.
Mary Burke, who along with Kate Toews and Gloria Reyes voted against the amendment, said it was the most irresponsible amendment she had ever seen proposed in her eight years on the board.
“I call (the amendment) irresponsible because as board members we are elected to make the difficult decisions,” Burke said. “To pass the buck onto our staff and say ‘find the $4 million' is not taking the responsibility that I feel we are elected to do.”
An amendment proposed by Vander Meulen that would provide $30,000 in funding to the Simpson Street Free Press passed with added language proposed by board member Kate Toews that the funding would be contingent on the group successfully entering into a partnership agreement with MMSD.
SSFP is a neighborhood nonprofit that helps students sharpen their reading and writing skills while working for a newspaper.
The board’s budget also includes $350,000 in new funding for a Black Excellence Community Coalition Fund aimed at providing support for black students using input from the community.
The budget currently relies on a 6.2% increase in the tax levy, which would mean an increase of about $86 on the average value home at $295,000. Depending on how much of an increase the state budget allows, the tax levy could see an increase of closer to 7%.
The board also approved a finalized contract to hire Jane Belmore to serve as interim superintendent effective August 1. Belmore’s contract would run through the end of June 2020 and lists an annual salary of $247,606. Belmore previously served as interim superintendent during the 2012-13 school year before the board hired Cheatham.