Just one day before the state-mandated deadline to pass a budget, the Madison School Board passed its 2018-2019 budget on a final vote of 5-2.
The passing of the budget wasn’t expected to take until the day before the deadline. Monday’s regular monthly meeting had to adjourn early after the public comment period spun out of control and protesters concerned with the presence of police officers in schools took over the stage.
“It’s not acceptable,” School Board President Mary Burke said of Monday’s raucous meeting. “We hold public board meetings so we can hear from our community members, students, staff and families, which is important to how we make our best decisions.”
Burke said the district will continue to have a security team at the Doyle Administration building for future School Board meetings, as it has done in the past.
“We want to make sure the business of the board can happen and community comment can happen in a respectful way,” Burke said. “(The board) wants to make sure that last Monday night does not happen again.”
Monday’s meeting was the first time in recent memory that the School Board had to adjourn its regular meeting early because of protests, according to Burke and other school district officials.
Freedom Inc., the local social justice group that organized protesters for Monday’s meeting, only had a handful attend the Wednesday session, which did not have a public comment period.
In contrast to Monday, the first row of the auditorium was blocked off and only accessible to Madison School District staff.
“Many of the measures you see today are not an attempt to silence anybody,” Ricardo Jara, Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham's chief of staff, said. “It’s more so how do we balance out folks having an opportunity to share how they feel and the board’s elected officials do what they have to do.”
Jara said the timing of Wednesday’s meeting, which happened in the afternoon instead of the usual evening meetings, was due to accommodating board members' schedules as opposed to limiting the chance for protests.
Cheatham said the budget, which includes a nearly $308 million tax levy, was the strongest budget she has sent for approval.
“This is a very late date to be having this discussion,” Cheatham said of the concerns brought by School Board members TJ Mertz and Nick Vander Meulen, who voted against the budget. “This board will vote the way it votes, but this is the strongest budget that we have forwarded to the board during my time in Madison.”
Mertz said his vote was based on how over $3 million that was allocated for teachers and learning was unspent last year and is now being allocated for infrastructure improvements.
“I think we can do better putting our resources in the classroom, not in new administrators and not in new door locks,” Mertz said.
The district is planning to upgrade classroom door locks after first rolling them out at La Follette High School and Lake View Elementary School later this school year.
Vender Meulen said her nay vote on the budget was due to how previously approved spending on special education had not been utilized the way it was supposed to.
“Something that we voted 7-0 to be added in — the money should be used,” Vander Meulen said. “I also would like to see more teachers of color, more teachers in general and more educators in the classroom. I think we do a lot on consultants and issues we spend a lot of money on. We need to hire locally in our own backyard.”
Following the budget approval, the board also approved the purchase of a new human resources software management system that the district hopes will help it meet its staffing goals.
By a vote of 6-0, the School Board also approved the Education Resource Officer ad hoc report, which details recommendations on the best use of police officers in the city’s schools.
School Board member Gloria Reyes recused herself from the vote due to her full-time position with the city.
The issue of EROs in schools drew the ire of protesters at Monday’s meeting, many of whom called for the board to not renew its contract with the city at the end of the school year to continue having officers in schools.
School Board Vice President James Howard stressed during the meeting that voting to accept the report isn’t a vote to endorse the recommendations that are in the report. The 16 recommendations include several aimed at providing oversight mechanisms to hold EROs accountable.
The 2018-19 budget tallies in at nearly $415.6 million and includes property taxes of $308 million. The portion of the property tax bill that goes to the school district is expected to decrease for the average homeowner by $18.
The decrease in the tax levy is partly due to additional state funding. The district’s general state aid loss of 10 percent was lower than the 13.5 percent aid loss that had been expected in June.
“This budget is one to celebrate” a memo from the district said. “The board was able to make the largest investment in staff in over five years, while holding the tax rate stable for homeowners.”
The budget also includes a total compensation increase for employees of 4.1 percent and avoided passing on health care cost increases to employees. Class sizes also will be maintained, according to the memo.