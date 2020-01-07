Madison School Board members support Community Schools as staff search for best way to evaluate program

The Community Schools model is good for the Madison Metropolitan School District, board members said Monday night.
The proof, however, isn’t yet in the data. Staff presented on the implementation of the all-encompassing initiative in place at four schools so far Monday, and said one of the biggest challenges they’ve faced has been finding how best to measure the success of the initiative.
There are three areas the district hoped to improve on through the model, which aims to bring more services into schools and create a “hub” for the surrounding community while improving the “whole child”: behavior, academics and social-emotional learning.
“The data collection and the measurement in its nature of wanting to impact the whole child is complex,” said Nichelle Nichols, the district’s executive director of equity, partnerships and engagements. “We’re working really hard on finding the right unit of change in the data, but it is complex in its very nature.”
Board members generally agreed with the need to measure creatively.
“Attendance data and behavior data and MAP (testing) data don’t represent the whole child or the whole school,” board member Cris Carusi said. “We need to think much more broadly.”
It’s further complicated by the different dynamics at each school — part of why the Community Schools model was desired in the first place. Leopold and Mendota elementary schools began the program in the 2016-17 school year, with Lake View and Hawthorne joining two years later when it expanded.
“They’re all doing various things to really innovate and bring different services into the building … but it’s varied based on school and based on need,” said Aronn Peterson, the district’s Community Schools coordinator.
Each school has a Community Resource Coordinator and establishes a committee, or multiple committees, to discuss and evaluate ideas to help students and the community by bringing in resources and additional programming. At Lake View, Peterson said, that is a focus on mental health and social-emotional learning, while at Mendota committees on job security and homelessness have formed.
When MMSD staff presented to the board in April 2019, they expected to come back this time to ask to expand the program, Nichols said. At this point, they’re not ready to do that as they remain in a stage of evaluating and validating the work that’s being done.
They plan to come back to the board in the fall to report on some of their work from the summer and consider potential funding if an expansion is desired. According to a memo sent to the board, expansion could now come in the 2021-22 school year, if approved.
The program was started with a grant from the Madison Community Foundation. An additional matching grant of $1.1 million was awarded in 2018 to expand the program, and the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools has raised $500,000 toward its match with a deadline in 2023.
Carusi said she’d like “to know sooner rather than later how we might be paying for" any expansion. She suggested staff look at attendance areas and feeder schools, potentially expanding to the middle schools where students from these elementaries attend to have a longer-term impact. Nichols noted that would be a change to the structure, which has been an application process for the first four schools.
“If the district is then going to select the potential middle schools instead of perhaps that principal or that school community saying they want it,” she said, “that would mean something different about the way we’re implementing and the way we’re talking about the benefits of that designation.”
Before that decision, though, staff will continue to look at what metrics can best measure the “innovative, responsive programming happening” at the schools, Nichols said, including narratives of students and families who it has helped.
“Perhaps we consider a different suite of metrics than perhaps the ones that we have been currently exploring to try and validate the strength of our implementation,” she said. “We really want to also find the stories. We’ve got to get to the story side of that to also talk about the impact we’re having.”
Peterson said the elementary grading model presents challenges for measuring academic progress other than standardized tests, which have their own issues.
“The MMSD elementary model doesn’t grade students on a standard A,B,C,D,F scale, so there’s not an easy way for us to model academic improvements other than looking at MAP scores,” he said. “The system doesn’t have a scale for us to truly measure or monitor.”
Full implementation can take five to 10 years, anyway, Nichols said, so short-term successes only mean so much.
“What we’re trying to figure out is, what is the right unit of change and what exactly are we doing to collect it and measure it?” she said. “We believe that the efforts that the coordinators are making … is having a positive effect. We’re just trying to work thoughtfully on, how would we measure that?”
Board members expressed support for the work and thanked the staff members for explaining the challenges they were facing. Board member Savion Castro called it “powerful and inspiring” work that can bring together important supports for students and families in need of them.
“It can be public education at its best, so I’m frankly very inspired by a lot of this,” he said.
