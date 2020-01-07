Madison School Board members support Community Schools as staff search for best way to evaluate program

Carusi said she’d like “to know sooner rather than later how we might be paying for" any expansion. She suggested staff look at attendance areas and feeder schools, potentially expanding to the middle schools where students from these elementaries attend to have a longer-term impact. Nichols noted that would be a change to the structure, which has been an application process for the first four schools.

“If the district is then going to select the potential middle schools instead of perhaps that principal or that school community saying they want it,” she said, “that would mean something different about the way we’re implementing and the way we’re talking about the benefits of that designation.”

Before that decision, though, staff will continue to look at what metrics can best measure the “innovative, responsive programming happening” at the schools, Nichols said, including narratives of students and families who it has helped.

“Perhaps we consider a different suite of metrics than perhaps the ones that we have been currently exploring to try and validate the strength of our implementation,” she said. “We really want to also find the stories. We’ve got to get to the story side of that to also talk about the impact we’re having.”