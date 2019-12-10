Madison School Board members offered a mix of support and skepticism Monday of a staff plan to purchase a building to house intensive special education programming and staff professional development.
Staff agreed with owners of a property at 333 Holtzman Road to purchase the building for $4 million, an agreement that expires this month, according to a memo provided to the board. It would house programs currently running out of a leased Olin Avenue building.
The board was set to vote on the item through its consent agenda in November, but it was removed for more conversation after some in the community expressed concerns about a lack of public discussion about the purchase and programming.
A vote is expected at the board’s Dec. 16 meeting. Madison Metropolitan School District staff said any move into the building would require some renovations and updates, and could wait as long as summer 2021, when the lease at the Olin Avenue site expires. The money for the purchase comes from payouts from closed tax increment financing districts.
Those questioning the purchase had two primary concerns. Practically, there is room in some existing district buildings; and programatically, should the district separate any of its special education students from their home school?
Board members Cris Carusi and Kate Toews focused on the former, while Nicki Vander Meulen opposes the purchase for the latter, as she laid out in a Wisconsin Examiner piece earlier Monday, writing that the purchase is “unnecessary and lacks basic decency.”
“Now we’re creating a segregated school for individuals with disabilities,” Vander Meulen said Monday night.
Toews said specifically she was “very supportive” of the instructional model being used, but questioned the efficiency of buying an additional building. She clarified she didn't support the intensive intervention programming sharing space with an existing school, but wanted to look at the potential of shifting schools or otherwise changing how buildings are used that could open existing space for the programming.
“I’d love to explore at some point how we could use our whole buildings differently,” Toews said. “That’s not a short process or a process to initiate tonight. Very practically I would keep the current situation for the amount of time that we can build a plan to use our existing building differently.”
Muldrow said there were other uses for open spaces at current buildings.
“Having a stable space that’s specific to the needs of these young people is an efficient use of funding,” she said. “I don’t think that this program is a fit to put just anywhere there’s a little bit of space.”
District staff also pointed out that much of the available space in existing buildings is in schools outside the center of the city, which is not ideal for centralized programs like these.
Staff who work at the Olin site with the program now said the new building would provide a variety of benefits for the 36 students who are enrolled. The programs currently share space at 206 Olin Ave. with other organizations, which the staff said can lead to noise complaints. The lease also means the space cannot be easily altered to fit the program’s needs and costs the district annually.
“It’s hard to create a school feeling when there’s other adults showing up at the building and it kind of looks like an office building,” said program support teacher Andy Tonies. “Holtzman looks like a school.”
Staff stressed that the intensive instructional programs are not seen as permanent solutions for student placement, and parents are involved in any decision to move a student into the program.
“Most students start back at their home school with a small period of time,” Tonies said. “The goal is, of course, to build back to a whole day at that home school.”
MMSD chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel also said the purchase would be a “very good financial investment” that would free up operating funds from leasing to be used for programmatic support. The building would also be used for staff professional development, saving the district funding on renting spaces for large groups and providing a centralized location for those events. Ruppel also said it could be rented out to other groups, providing a revenue source.
Board members agreed that wherever the program is housed, staff need to ensure there is a good evaluation system in place to ensure it’s improving outcomes for students.
“I would really like to see more evidence of, having this program at Olin right now is actually helping kids integrate back into schools and hopefully graduate college and career ready,” Carusi said.
Gloria Reyes, who appeared to support the building purchase, agreed that the district needs to “assess if what we’re doing is working,” and assistant director of alternative learning programs Jon Woloshin said that was a focus for staff this year as well.
Muldrow acknowledged the complexity of the conversation the group was having, but indicated support for finding spaces for students to benefit as much as they can, even if that’s not in their home school classroom.
“We don’t want to isolate kids because they’re disabled,” she said. “We also don’t want to stigmatize a kid getting what they need. That is the balance we’re trying to have.”