Madison School Board members said Monday night they are prepared to have a “real conversation” about the use of the n-word and its history in coming months as they review how the district responds when a staff member uses the word.
West High School security guard Marlon Anderson, who is black, was fired Oct. 16 for using the word a week earlier, in which a student allegedly called him a “b**** a** n****” and he told the student not to call him “n****.” The firing set off a wave of community opposition that included a school walkout led by the West Black Student Union that Friday, eventually resulting in Anderson’s reinstatement Oct. 21.
Madison Metropolitan School District leadership has acknowledged the need to reconsider the “zero tolerance” practice for racial slurs, which was put in place last year during a series of incidents in which a staff member allegedly used the n-word in front of students. School Board members reiterated that need Monday night, and said they looked forward to working with students of color to come up with a better solution.
“Thank you for the students that have shown all of us great leadership,” said board member Ananda Mirilli. “I’m very humbled to serve on a board with majority people of color and with two amazing individuals that identify as black and that have taught me so much and continue to teach me so much.”
Board member Ali Muldrow, one of two black members of the board, said it was important to consider the use of the n-word separately from other derogatory language given its history in the United States to degrade black people kept as slaves and under Jim Crow laws.
“If we’re having a conversation about the n-word, if we’re having a conversation about racism, we need to acknowledge those things,” Muldrow said.
Board member Savion Castro, who is also black, said, “This n-word was used to inflict white supremacist terror and violence and we need to have a real conversation” about the word’s context and history.
Board president Gloria Reyes said the board and district staff will review the response to racial slurs “and make any changes needed as soon as possible.” She said there will be an input group to ensure the community’s voice is heard in the conversation. In addition, the district’s equity team will design lessons for students with resources for teachers about racial slurs in a program that will be piloted this spring.
“This was a test, I think, for our district and for our community,” Reyes said.