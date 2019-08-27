A Madison School Board member is apologizing for remarks she made over the weekend that compared local police to Nazis and Dane County’s juvenile jail to concentration camps.
In a statement sent to WKOW Channel 27 Tuesday, Ali Muldrow called the Holocaust the "greatest example of mass violence in modern history" and said "there is no part of me that fails to recognize how seriously the suffering inflicted by the Holocaust must be taken."
"I take full responsibility for the impact of my statement," she said. "I am deeply sorry for the harm it caused people I want nothing more than to be in solidarity with as we address the injustices of today."
On Saturday, Muldrow said on Facebook that “I think that (it’s) important to talk about what it is like for the students who are arrested at school and end up in the Dane County Jail. We would not talk about the role of the Nazis and act as if the experiences people had in concentration camps is a separate issue.”
The comments drew sharp condemnation from Madison's police chief, the Dane County sheriff and others in law enforcement.
Alan Klugman, interim executive director of the Jewish Federation of Madison, said he is “very sympathetic to the plight of students who are incarcerated" but had “difficulty equating what they go through with Nazi Germany.”
Muldrow was elected to her first term on the School Board in April. She has long questioned the need to lock up juvenile offenders and criticized racial disparities in the criminal justice system. She was one of three board members to vote against a contract in June that continues to place one police officer, known as a school resource officer, or SRO, in each of the Madison School District's four main high schools. The contract passed 4-3.
Muldrow initially didn't back down from her Saturday Facebook comments, saying Monday that “the rounding up (of) specific demographics of people, including LGBTQ folks and folks with disabilities, then institutionalizing them in locked facilities, is being done now in a variety of ways and was also done in Nazi Germany.”