Madison School Board considers including additional sustainability projects in referendum

As the Madison School Board prepares to vote next month on putting two referenda on the November ballot, members are considering some late changes to the plans to more directly call for sustainability and health-focused projects.

Staff have been working with a plan for a capital referendum around $315 million that would provide for major renovations at the four comprehensive high schools, a new elementary school building on the south side and renovations to Hoyt School that would allow the alternative Capital High School to operate there.

The second referendum question would give the board additional taxing authority for operations on a yearly basis for the next four years — $8 million in each of the first two years and $10 million in the second two, under the current plan.

The board is expected to discuss any changes to those plans at its March 9 Operations Work Group meeting and vote on the ballot questions March 23.