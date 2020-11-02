Madison School Board considers framework to evaluate teachers and support students during pandemic

Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins has introduced guidelines for providing support and feedback to teachers in lieu of state-mandated educator evaluations during the pandemic school year.
Jenkins met with both Madison Teachers Inc. and the school district’s Department of Professional Development to determine how to best support both staff and students through a “revised flexible evaluation process, grounded in support, feedback and a growth-mindset,” according to an October 30 memo to the school board.
“We’re all on the same page,” Jenkins said of the effort.
According to the memo, the revised process is based on eight components of the Danielson Rubric, as opposed to 22 components. Those eight components include the teacher’s ability to demonstrate knowledge of their students, engaging with families and the community, creating a learning environment built on respect and rapport, managing routine, using learning assessments, planning coherent instruction, using question and discussion techniques, and engaging students in learning.
“What you see in the memo is really capturing what staff asked for in regards of flexibility but also leaning into having high expectations and thinking about our impact on students,” Jorge Covarrubias, executive director of Professional Learning and Leadership Development, said during Monday’s school board Instruction Work Group meeting.
Teachers who are scheduled for their evaluations, which occur every three years, during the 2020-21 school year can either defer to the following year or opt to have their work assessed based on eight metrics, as opposed to 22.
A number of board members also saw the possible gap year in standard, state-mandated teacher evaluations as an opportunity to reassess the assessments.
“This is an opportunity for us to evaluate educator effectiveness,” board member Cris Carusi said. She pointed to a litany of issues teachers have raised with the evaluations including a lack of individualized feedback from supervisors.
The district voted unanimously to request an evaluation waiver from the state Department of Public Instruction for the 2020-2021 school year during an October board meeting.
