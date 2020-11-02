Madison School Board considers framework to evaluate teachers and support students during pandemic

Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins has introduced guidelines for providing support and feedback to teachers in lieu of state-mandated educator evaluations during the pandemic school year.

Jenkins met with both Madison Teachers Inc. and the school district’s Department of Professional Development to determine how to best support both staff and students through a “revised flexible evaluation process, grounded in support, feedback and a growth-mindset,” according to an October 30 memo to the school board.

“We’re all on the same page,” Jenkins said of the effort.

According to the memo, the revised process is based on eight components of the Danielson Rubric, as opposed to 22 components. Those eight components include the teacher’s ability to demonstrate knowledge of their students, engaging with families and the community, creating a learning environment built on respect and rapport, managing routine, using learning assessments, planning coherent instruction, using question and discussion techniques, and engaging students in learning.