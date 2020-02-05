In the first of two forums before the Feb. 18 primary election, six candidates for Madison School Board made their pitch to a group of dozens Tuesday at Christ Presbyterian Church.

Just three of them will find out how voters receive their message later this month, though, as only the Seat 6 race between Karen Ball, Chris Gomez Schmidt and Maia Pearson requires a primary election. Each of the three are hoping to succeed Kate Toews, who is not running for re-election, with the top two vote-getters Feb. 18 advancing to the April general election.

Seat 7 incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen and challenger Wayne Strong also attended the forum Tuesday, as did Savion Castro, who is running unopposed for a one-year term in Seat 2.

The candidates offered mild critiques of the district at the forum hosted by GRandparents United for Madison Public Schools (GRUMPS), often sprinkled with hopeful messages about what can come next — if the right work is done.

Moderator Arlene Silveira, a former School Board member herself, set up the conversation by outlining challenges the board members will face, including working with a new superintendent, two possible referenda questions on the November ballot, simmering racial issues and declining community trust.

The three Seat 6 candidates will have one more forum before the primary, hosted by 100 Black Men of Madison on Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, 909 Sequoia Trail.

Questions to the candidates Monday included their top priority, where they would make budget cuts if necessary and how to rebuild trust with the community. The entire forum will be available on YouTube soon.

Seat 6

Each of the three candidates for Seat 6 said looking for efficiencies within administration and central office would be their first idea when looking for budget cuts.

Whoever is elected will have to make their answer a reality this summer, as the board approves two budgets — one if the anticipated operating referendum passes, and another for if it fails, requiring $5 million to $8 million in cuts.

“This is a tough question because if I can answer it then I’m not sure why we’re asking for money from the public,” Ball said with a laugh.

She said beyond administrative costs, she would look at programming efficiencies and what is working effectively, in addition to finding ways to use local higher education institutions for professional development at a cheaper cost.

All three candidates said they would want to protect teachers and student-facing positions, keeping any cuts “as far away from the classrooms as possible,” as Gomez Schmidt said.

When asked to choose the issue they felt most passionate about, both Gomez Schmidt and Ball said the opportunity gap for students of color compared to their white peers. Ball added that keeping teachers was a key, while Gomez Schmidt focused on the curriculum and using research-supported methods to ensure student learning.

Pearson, meanwhile, suggested all-day 4-year-old kindergarten would be her top priority, citing its ability to both close the opportunity gap and help families who have difficulty finding transportation for half-day 4K programs that currently exist.

Increasing trust in the community is a challenge each of the three said they were ready to take on.

“Rebuilding trust is going to go back to making sure that the board has timely and accurate information for making its decisions and engaging with the community,” Gomez Schmidt said.

Pearson pointed to the district’s Black Excellence initiatives and its parent meetings as a good example of transparency and opportunity for the community to meet and provide input.

“That is for me one of the biggest strategies is creating more opportunities for students, for teachers and also community members” to weigh in, she said. “(Trust) could be built pretty quickly if we actually follow through.”

Ball, though, said that “a lot of people are concerned” about the level of trust with the board and it “isn’t easy” to rebuild.

“Rebuilding trust takes time and takes really intentional effort,” Ball said. “This isn’t something that’s going to be resolved overnight and I think we need to approach it as such.”

Seat 7

The Seat 7 race was almost uncontested when Strong was diagnosed with a health issue just after he had filed for the race, but he’s likely to resume fully campaigning soon and participated in the forum Tuesday as such.

He and Vander Meulen outlined their priorities, with Strong focusing on safe schools and Vander Meulen on improving outcomes for students in special education programs, especially those of color.

“I’m a firm believer that safe schools are a prerequisite for learning,” Strong said. “It’s critical that we make sure that the culture, the climate of the school is one that’s safe, one that’s orderly.”

Vander Meulen said increasing the number of and pay for Special Education Assistants and Behavior Education Assistants would be a top priority for her if re-elected for another three years. She also knocked the board’s transparency, saying the board has unintentionally broken the open meetings law at times and needs to find ways to get materials out in public earlier ahead of meetings.

“We can be better at this,” she said. “We also have to fill our open records requests and we’re not doing that in an adequate manner.”

Vander Meulen said she hopes to help the board regain trust in the community by being accessible and sticking to the tenets of transparency.

“You don’t rebuild trust, you re-earn trust,” she said. “You have to show the community through your actions, not just your words.”

Strong said he considers education “the great equalizer,” and he hopes to provide an example for students who look like him in the district.

“When I look around, especially when I look at young kids today and I see so many who look just like me … I want to make sure that they understand that with some encouragement, with support and good role models they can be successful as well,” Strong said.

Seat 2

Castro was appointed to Seat 2 in July after Mary Burke stepped down from her seat.

This is his first election and assuming no write-in candidate receives more votes than him, he will be on the board for one year before the seat is up for a full-term election in 2021.

He said Tuesday he is running because, “At its best, education is a means of self-determination.”

“Our systems have effectively disenfranchised our black students and I’m running to change that,” he said.

While schools reflect society in many ways, Castro said, “The challenge of education is to do and be better than society.”

