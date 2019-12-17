Madison School Board approves $4 million purchase of Holtzman Road building for intensive intervention programs

The Madison Metropolitan School District will purchase a building on Holtzman Road to house four intensive intervention programs after the School Board approved the $4 million agreement Monday.
The 4-3 vote came after 17 people spoke against the purchase during public comment earlier in the meeting, mostly in opposition to the programming itself and what they saw as segregating students with special needs. Board member Nicki Vander Meulen echoed those concerns before her vote against, but the other two votes against — Cris Carusi and Kate Toews — were focused on the district’s use of space.
“We are a district with flat to falling enrollment and we don’t need another building,” Toews said. “What we need is (to use) our existing buildings better.”
Board members Gloria Reyes, Ananda Mirilli, Ali Muldrow and Savion Castro voted in favor of the purchase of the 333 Holtzman Road building, which will allow the programs to move from a leased space on Olin Avenue that is shared with other organizations. The four programs — NEON, Primary Steps, Next Steps and Restore — currently have 36 students in grades 1-8.
“There has never been a plan to purchase this building and add new segregated programs,” Reyes said. “These programs offer smaller, highly personalized learning environments to meet the unique needs of student groups.
“This is an opportunity for us to purchase a property for them. It is not segregation.”
The district is expected to close on the property in February or March 2020.
The purchase will save annual spending on rental costs that staff said during a Dec. 9 presentation would be repurposed for the special education and general budgets. The $4 million comes from the closure of tax increment finance districts in recent years, and must be spent on one-time expenditures, staff said.
The programs will move into Holtzman after a year of renovations to the building, which executive director of building services Chad Wiese wrote in an email last week could include a playground, new walls and doors for instructional spaces, new flooring, accessibility improvements, new lights and “several new all-gender restrooms.”
An amendment to the purchase, also approved on a 4-3 vote Monday, would require a detailed report on outcomes for students in returning to neighborhood schools, addition of a playground and a report on sustainability projects before any expansion into high school programming at the site.
You have free articles remaining.
The Holtzman building will also serve as a professional development space for large events, saving the district money on renting spaces. The staff memo on the purchase also noted the potential of renting out the space to other entities and creating a new revenue source.
Vander Meulen has spoken passionately against the purchase and also wrote an op-ed for the Wisconsin Examiner last week explaining her opposition.
“When you put a group of students away from any other group of students, it’s segregation,” she said Monday.
Muldrow and Mirilli both said they generally support inclusion, but that there’s an immediate need to improve the space being used by these students and staff.
“Overall I think that what we have is an immediate material need of a group of young people who are not having their needs met to the satisfaction of anyone who spoke tonight in the current facility that we are leasing,” Muldrow said.
Speakers during public comment included people with disabilities, parents and community advocates. Many suggested holding off on the purchase agreement until there could be more community conversation about the programs, but a staff memo had indicated the deal would no longer be available after December.
Carusi said the lack of public discussion ahead of the purchase, which had originally been on the November consent agenda before it was pulled off because of community concerns, was a reason for people to question it.
“I was not surprised by their feedback mostly because of the process used to reach this point and reach this decision,” she said. “We didn’t have meaningful engagement from students who are in special education and their families.”
Reyes said the programs have been going on for years and she hadn't heard complaints before the past few weeks.
"We’ve had our kids there, nobody said anything," she said. "Our kids deserve better, particularly our kids of color predominantly who are there who need intensive treatment.”
Muldrow stressed that they had heard the speakers and understand the status quo isn’t good enough. For now, that means moving into a new building.
“I’m really hopeful that we all listen to every single person who spoke,” she said. “I hope that what folks know is that no one came up here and said, ‘What we’re already doing is working great.’ No one said keep doing the same thing.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.