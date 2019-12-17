Madison School Board approves $4 million purchase of Holtzman Road building for intensive intervention programs

Carusi said the lack of public discussion ahead of the purchase, which had originally been on the November consent agenda before it was pulled off because of community concerns, was a reason for people to question it.

“I was not surprised by their feedback mostly because of the process used to reach this point and reach this decision,” she said. “We didn’t have meaningful engagement from students who are in special education and their families.”

Reyes said the programs have been going on for years and she hadn't heard complaints before the past few weeks.

"We’ve had our kids there, nobody said anything," she said. "Our kids deserve better, particularly our kids of color predominantly who are there who need intensive treatment.”

Muldrow stressed that they had heard the speakers and understand the status quo isn’t good enough. For now, that means moving into a new building.

“I’m really hopeful that we all listen to every single person who spoke,” she said. “I hope that what folks know is that no one came up here and said, ‘What we’re already doing is working great.’ No one said keep doing the same thing.”

