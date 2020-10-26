Madison School Board adopts two budgets contingent on referenda outcome

The Madison School Board adopted two different budgets Monday as it awaits the outcome of a pair of referendums on the presidential ballot, which both include pay raises for staff.
If the referendums succeed, all teachers and staff would get a 0.5% increase to their base wages and, on average, another 2% raise from a salary schedule the board temporarily froze this summer.
If voters reject the referendums on Nov. 3, staff who are due a raise under the salary schedule, which rewards experience and education, will still get it, but base wages will stay flat.
“This is not a budget that I love but it’s a budget we’re forced to have as the result of circumstances outside of our control,” board member Cris Carusi said during Monday’s meeting.
She said she had hoped the board would have been able to better compensate teachers, but was worried too many outliers she called a “perfect storm” could affect the district’s financial standing.
“We all wish we could be doing more for our staff right now,” she said.
Board member Ananda Mirilli echoed Carusi and added that the budgets are an effort to balance financials, prevent layoffs and provide a sense of stability in the district despite unpredictable circumstances amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both budgets passed on a 6-1 vote, with board member Nicki Vander Meulen voting against. She did not explain her vote during the meeting.
Both spending plans will restore some teacher raises put on hold over the summer, a move Madison Teachers Inc. claimed was illegal, potentially avoiding a lawsuit.
The board froze raises from a part of the district’s salary schedule that rewards staff for the length of time worked in the district in June, after it was assumed $7.6 million in state aid would not be provided due to the pandemic-ravaged economy. The board also rejected a bump to base wages — holding wages flat for the start of the academic year.
That assumed $7.6 million shortfall had not materialized because the Legislature has not yet decided whether a budget repair bill, which adjusts state spending to meet a constitutional obligation to balance the state budget, is necessary.
MTI said the board’s vote to freeze salaries in June violated teacher contracts that were already signed.
Both proposed budgets, adopted Monday, unfreeze the salary schedule and provide back pay, but do not provide the maximum base cost-of-living wage increase of 1.8% that MTI sought, which would add roughly $4.7 million to the district’s tab.
MTI and the district met in mediation last week, prior to the finalization of the two budgets, in an attempt to push for the 1.8% base wage increase.
Monday’s vote ended a difficult budget process. As the district expected a funding gap pre-pandemic, cost-saving measures were implemented that included changes to employee health insurance plans and eliminating roughly 60 vacant staff positions as the global health crisis upended school operations and added costs.
“COVID-19 shook us to the point where we had to rely on other (funding) sources. … Economically, we’ve taken a hit,” Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said during Monday’s meeting. “We’ve done work to put ourselves in a better position, but it’s not over yet.”
The district is required by state law to adopt a final budget before the end of October, without knowing the outcome of the referendums, and the board needed to pass two budgets that will account for the combined success or failure of the $33 million operating referendum and $317 million capital referendum.
The district will be able to permanently raise its state-imposed revenue limit by $6 million this year, if the operating referendum passes, and pad the operating budget with more property taxes, and an additional $27 million over the three upcoming school years.
The capital budget referendum, which is largely focused on overhauling the district’s four decades-old high schools, would also add costs to the district’s 2020-21 budget, if successful. Taxpayers would begin to pay back the $317 million the district wants to borrow for renovations and construction.
