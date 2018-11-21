Propelled by an 80 percent turnout rate, Madison Teachers Inc. won its annual re-certification election Monday, according to results released by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission.
Most public sector unions in the state are required under Act 10 to participate in annual certification elections in order to retain their standing as labor representatives for public employees. Unlike political elections, however, unions must have 51 percent of all eligible employees vote to recertify the union. Because of this set up, eligible employees that do not cast a ballot are counted essentially as votes against re-certification.
More than 80 percent of employees represented by MTI voted, with 99 percent of ballots supporting MTI.
"The huge turnout and large margin of victory is a testament to the value that Madison teachers, educational support employees and substitute teachers continue to place in their union," Doug Keillor, MTI's executive director, said in a Tuesday statement. "Our members are committed to standing together to advocate for their profession, their students and for public education, regardless of the hurdles thrown our way by the governor and Legislature."
Monday's results mark the fifth consecutive year MTI has participated and won their re-certification election. The votes were cast over a 20 day period between Oct. 31 and Nov. 20.