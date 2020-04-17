Madison Reading Project working with local partners to get books to kids at home

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Madison Reading Project is continuing its mission to provide free books to kids during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic by partnering with local organizations to make books accessible to families in safe ways.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Rowan Childs, the nonprofit's executive director, said working with local food pantries, schools and more during the pandemic has helped the nonprofit continue its work. Since mid-March, the Madison Reading Project has helped give out 3,300 books to 2,053 kids while doing so in ways that follow public health guidelines.

"Books right now can comfort children in this time of family stress and provide literacy journeys that invigorate young imaginations," Childs said.

The books are selected by volunteers, who wear masks and gloves, for different reading levels and packaged individually, Childs said. The books are then taken to different locations, like area food pantries and meal pick-up sites, where they can be picked up by families.

Some books will also be available for pick up at all three Boys and Girls Club of Dane County locations. More local partners can be found at the Madison Reading Project's website.