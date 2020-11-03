Madison on Election Day: UW student vote coordinator Ellen Abad Santos

Abad Santos, a sophomore, voted in her first presidential election this year by mailing an absentee ballot to her permanent home address in Greendale. As the child of an immigrant, Abad Santos said growing up in a predominantly white, Republican suburb always made her feel like her voice counted.

“I’ve been a citizen longer than my dad, and I remember when he got his citizenship and that was a really big deal for my family,” Abad Santos said. "That has always carried with me my whole life. To be in a position in Madison to encourage others to vote and be civically engaged is really important.”

Abad Santos said it is difficult for young people beyond Wisconsin, even those like her who are “in those circles and having conversations about voting very, very often,” to access streamlined information about the process. The two main questions she and ASM are trying to answer for student voters: What do you need to bring with you to the polls? And where do you vote on Election Day?

Student turnout more than doubled from 19% to 40% between the 2014 and 2018 elections, according to Tufts University’s latest National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement (NSLVE).

“For our generation, today is a very defining moment for us,” Abad Santos said. “I hope that we can use this moment as momentum for future elections. Remember where you were in 2020. Make sure you’re doing the same thing in 2022 for the midterms and 2024 for the next presidential election.”

