Madison on Election Day: UW student vote coordinator Ellen Abad Santos

Ellen Abad Santos will be working printers Tuesday evening at the Chazen Art Museum, a new feature at all five on-campus polling locations this year.
As Associated Students of Madison’s vote coordinator, Abad Santos has spent fall semester gearing up for Election Day, shifting in-person events online to make sure students have accurate information about voter IDs and polling locations.
Wisconsin law does not allow students to use their Wiscards as valid identification at the polls. Instead, many students, such as those from other states, need to pick up special student voter IDs. During the pandemic, however, UW-Madison began offering digital access to voter IDs that can be downloaded or printed, which Abad Santos said is “a step in the right direction in terms of accessibility.”
“I’m still worried about the fact that some students don’t think they need it,” Abad Santos said. “The ultimate solution would be to get Wiscards to count as a voter ID.”
Abad Santos, a sophomore, voted in her first presidential election this year by mailing an absentee ballot to her permanent home address in Greendale. As the child of an immigrant, Abad Santos said growing up in a predominantly white, Republican suburb always made her feel like her voice counted.
“I’ve been a citizen longer than my dad, and I remember when he got his citizenship and that was a really big deal for my family,” Abad Santos said. "That has always carried with me my whole life. To be in a position in Madison to encourage others to vote and be civically engaged is really important.”
Abad Santos said it is difficult for young people beyond Wisconsin, even those like her who are “in those circles and having conversations about voting very, very often,” to access streamlined information about the process. The two main questions she and ASM are trying to answer for student voters: What do you need to bring with you to the polls? And where do you vote on Election Day?
Student turnout more than doubled from 19% to 40% between the 2014 and 2018 elections, according to Tufts University’s latest National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement (NSLVE).
“For our generation, today is a very defining moment for us,” Abad Santos said. “I hope that we can use this moment as momentum for future elections. Remember where you were in 2020. Make sure you’re doing the same thing in 2022 for the midterms and 2024 for the next presidential election.”
