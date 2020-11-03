Madison on Election Day: UW political science professor Kathy Cramer

The Cap Times staff is talking with a dozen or so Madisonians on Tuesday to share how they are feeling on this unprecedented Election Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Share how you're spending the day on Instagram or Twitter using #CapTimesReadersVote.
Four years ago, University of Wisconsin-Madison professor Kathy Cramer, along with her daughter, dressed up in red, white and blue to cast her vote in the 2016 presidential election. Cramer has always “celebrated the act of voting." But this year, she is checking in on polling sites on a much emptier campus and hoping people who have voted early stay home.
Cramer, who teaches political science and researches voting behavior, works with the Badgers Vote Coalition, which encourages students to vote. Members will be stationed across five on-campus locations on Election Day.
“The excitement of being on campus is different,” Cramer said. “I will miss all the students on Bascom Hill and the normal excitement you normally feel on Election Day on campus.”
Cramer spent her morning discussing the election on Wisconsin Public Radio before heading to campus. This year, all on-campus polling locations have printers so students can use special voter IDs.
Wisconsin law does not allow students to use their Wiscards as valid identification at the polls. Instead, many students, such as those from other states, need to pick up special student voter IDs. During the pandemic, however, UW-Madison began offering digital access to voter IDs that can be downloaded or printed at campus-area polling sites.
Cramer, who has called the law a confusing obstacle for voters, said that the new changes have made it much easier this year for students to access voter IDs.
“Reducing the barriers to voting for people as much as possible is so important,” Cramer said. “Enabling students to download a voter ID is just a huge step forward in engaging them.”
Cramer’s afternoon also involved teaching a three-hour graduate seminar, “Understanding Public Thought,” although she made flexible attendance accommodations and will record class for those who cannot attend. Her students study language and polarization in collaboration with an MIT seminar.
In past years, Cramer has engaged with undergraduate voters to demonstrate step-by-step how to vote properly. She wants the process to be as easy as possible for first-time voters and, even after the pandemic, hopes that digital voter IDs will continue to be a norm.
“I hope that every student for whom this is their first election creates a habit of voting from here on out,” Cramer said. “It’s just so important for their voices to be included.”
