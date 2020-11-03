Madison on Election Day: UW political science professor Kathy Cramer

The Cap Times staff is talking with a dozen or so Madisonians on Tuesday to share how they are feeling on this unprecedented Election Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Share how you're spending the day on Instagram or Twitter using #CapTimesReadersVote.

Four years ago, University of Wisconsin-Madison professor Kathy Cramer, along with her daughter, dressed up in red, white and blue to cast her vote in the 2016 presidential election. Cramer has always “celebrated the act of voting." But this year, she is checking in on polling sites on a much emptier campus and hoping people who have voted early stay home.

Cramer, who teaches political science and researches voting behavior, works with the Badgers Vote Coalition, which encourages students to vote. Members will be stationed across five on-campus locations on Election Day.

“The excitement of being on campus is different,” Cramer said. “I will miss all the students on Bascom Hill and the normal excitement you normally feel on Election Day on campus.”