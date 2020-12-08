Madison native wins prestigious Marshall Scholarship to study in the United Kingdom

Cullen Chosy, a Madison native, was one of 46 Americans chosen to continue postgraduate work in the United Kingdom, the British government announced Monday.
Chosy, who is studying chemical engineering at Stanford University, was one of nine scholarship recipients from the Midwest and will continue his work at the University of Cambridge. His goal is to promote solar power as a clean energy solution and he currently serves as vice president of the Stanford Energy Club.
At Cambridge, he plans to pursue a Ph.D. in physics while studying perovskite solar cells which, he said in a statement, have the potential to be more efficient and affordable than the silicon that is conventionally used in current solar energy technology.
“Throughout the life of the program, Marshall Scholars have regularly pursued academic disciplines which reflect contemporary issues and priorities,” Christopher Fisher, chair of the Marshall Commission, said in a statement. “With this new class, we see scholars continuing to search for a better understanding of today’s world and how best to meet tomorrow’s challenges.”
The 2021 class of scholarship recipients represent a wide array of interests and backgrounds, including activists for social justice, an elected public official, entrepreneurs, journalists, scientists and artists.
Nearly 1,200 undergraduate students from institutions across the U.S. applied for the scholarship and roughly half of the 49 students who won come from state or public universities.
This year also marks the first in the scholarship’s history with an incoming class of majority-minority students, with 52% reflecting minority communities across the United States, including a record number of Black and Latinx scholars.
The winners, considered to be among the brightest university students and recent graduates in the U.S., were chosen following a rigorous selection process and are scheduled to continue their studies in the U.K. in September 2021.
Photos: see bears, bucks, and fighting foxes caught on Wisconsin trail cams
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!