Madison native wins prestigious Marshall Scholarship to study in the United Kingdom

Cullen Chosy, a Madison native, was one of 46 Americans chosen to continue postgraduate work in the United Kingdom, the British government announced Monday.

Chosy, who is studying chemical engineering at Stanford University, was one of nine scholarship recipients from the Midwest and will continue his work at the University of Cambridge. His goal is to promote solar power as a clean energy solution and he currently serves as vice president of the Stanford Energy Club.

At Cambridge, he plans to pursue a Ph.D. in physics while studying perovskite solar cells which, he said in a statement, have the potential to be more efficient and affordable than the silicon that is conventionally used in current solar energy technology.

“Throughout the life of the program, Marshall Scholars have regularly pursued academic disciplines which reflect contemporary issues and priorities,” Christopher Fisher, chair of the Marshall Commission, said in a statement. “With this new class, we see scholars continuing to search for a better understanding of today’s world and how best to meet tomorrow’s challenges.”

The 2021 class of scholarship recipients represent a wide array of interests and backgrounds, including activists for social justice, an elected public official, entrepreneurs, journalists, scientists and artists.