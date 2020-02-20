Madison high schoolers connect systemic issues in ‘Just Mercy’ to their own lives

Theater 10 at the Marcus Palace Cinema seemed like an extension of the Alabama county courthouse depicted on its screen Wednesday morning, as more than 100 Madison high school students cheered and scoffed at the events depicted in "Just Mercy."
The movie, which details the story of an innocent man freed from death row in Alabama in the early 1990s and the creation of attorney Bryan Stevenson’s Equal Justice Initiative, was shown as part of the Madison Metropolitan School District's Black History Month activities.
The EJI, based in Alabama, provides legal services to challenge the death penalty and excessive punishment around the country. The movie is adapted from Stevenson’s book of the same title.
After the movie, which ended with multiple rounds of applause as a judge dismissed charges against Walter McMillian, the students reconvened at the Spark building on East Washington Avenue to discuss what they had seen.
“Even though the movie couldn’t hear us, in that moment we all felt a type of relief and a type of justice being brought to us,” said East High School senior Tamia Fulton, “for once, just this one time when it mattered the most, because this man was let free.”
McMillian was wrongfully convicted in 1987 for the murder of a white 18-year-old woman based on testimony that was later recanted. McMillian spent six years on death row before the conviction was overturned.
Students who spoke with the Cap Times all said they recommended others see the movie, but Tamia offered a tip: “don’t wear makeup,” unless you want it to run when you cry.
The students pointed to themes throughout the movie that stuck out to them, like the idea of being guilty the day you’re born as a black person — a line from Jaime Foxx playing McMillian — and the black characters in the movie who held their composure to avoid fitting into an “angry” stereotype, despite all of the reasons they had to be angry.
They also cited the importance of continuing to push even when you fail initially, as Stevenson did with a number of appeals in the movie. West High School senior Benjamin Davis said it reminded him to always look for support in the community, “because we’re stronger together.”
“It was really perspective-changing and motivating,” Benjamin said. “Even though it took a lot of backtracks and hardships, at the end of the day he got the job done. They came together as a black community and fought for what was right.”
East High School multicultural services coordinator Ebrahim Amara said he wanted the students to see the movie to get an idea of the systems at play in society and how racism is built into them. He said he was happy to hear their discussion of systems represented in the movie — like the courts and housing segregation — and how they connected those to systems they experience at school and in Madison.
“Every so often we talk about racism, racism, racism — what does it mean?” Amara said in an interview following the group discussion. “It doesn’t necessarily mean individual acts of racism, but different ways that for generations have kept people, not just black people, but underrepresented groups, in the shadows.”
La Follette sophomore Khaddy Jarjou said she identified with an all-white jury making a decision about a black man’s guilt, comparing it to the mostly white staff in the school district.
“You really see the evolution of what was happening in the movie to today, it really relates to a lot of stuff we see in our schools,” Khaddy said. “People who aren’t like us are making decisions about us. You can see how it’s systematic, it keeps evolving, but it’s not changing.”
The American Family Dream Bank paid for the event, including renting the theater and the lunch that followed, and is sponsoring another viewing for more of the East High School community next month.
Tamia said the movie helped her with “understanding I do have this anger inside of me and I have a right to my anger, but know how to productively use that and conduct it in a way that’ll better benefit my community.”
“It definitely motivated me to be more within myself and honor my peace and not let that peace be disturbed,” she said. “Being able to fight for my people but respectfully fight for my people to where my intentions aren’t being questioned.”
