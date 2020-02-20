Madison high schoolers connect systemic issues in ‘Just Mercy’ to their own lives

“Every so often we talk about racism, racism, racism — what does it mean?” Amara said in an interview following the group discussion. “It doesn’t necessarily mean individual acts of racism, but different ways that for generations have kept people, not just black people, but underrepresented groups, in the shadows.”

La Follette sophomore Khaddy Jarjou said she identified with an all-white jury making a decision about a black man’s guilt, comparing it to the mostly white staff in the school district.

“You really see the evolution of what was happening in the movie to today, it really relates to a lot of stuff we see in our schools,” Khaddy said. “People who aren’t like us are making decisions about us. You can see how it’s systematic, it keeps evolving, but it’s not changing.”

The American Family Dream Bank paid for the event, including renting the theater and the lunch that followed, and is sponsoring another viewing for more of the East High School community next month.

Tamia said the movie helped her with “understanding I do have this anger inside of me and I have a right to my anger, but know how to productively use that and conduct it in a way that’ll better benefit my community.”

“It definitely motivated me to be more within myself and honor my peace and not let that peace be disturbed,” she said. “Being able to fight for my people but respectfully fight for my people to where my intentions aren’t being questioned.”

