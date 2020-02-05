Madison East teacher charged in Minnesota for hidden camera incident that sparked investigation

Kruchten delivered only two of the air freshener canisters to the front desk and told staff they were found in a cabinet instead of the bathrooms, according to the statement. He also did not turn in a smoke detector that students found and thermostats that he said he removed, the statement says, and none of those devices were ever located by police.

His cell phone, confiscated and searched by police, had internet search records “showing that the phone visited a website for a company that sold electronic equipment similar to the equipment found” in the rooms,” the statement says. He had an account with the company that had been used to purchase surveillance cameras that looked like smoke detectors, air fresheners and thermostats, it states.

Police officers and hotel staff also determined someone had gained access to the rooms using a key card provided to an adviser of the group “at times when it was known that the juvenile occupants were not in the rooms,” according to the statement.

“Activity logs showed that a room key assigned to the advisers was used to unsuccessfully attempt to enter the rooms, showing that the suspect had possession of numerous keys, but was unaware which key belonged to which room and scanned them, in succession, until successfully finding the correct key to gain entry,” the statement says.