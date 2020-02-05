Madison East teacher charged in Minnesota for hidden camera incident that sparked investigation

The Madison East teacher charged last week in Wisconsin with seven counts of attempting to create child pornography was charged Wednesday in Minnesota, where students found cameras in their hotel room in December during a trip he chaperoned.
David Kruchten, 37, faces three counts of interfering with a minor’s privacy in Hennepin County District Court, as first reported by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. He first appeared in federal court in Madison last Thursday, pleading not guilty to the charges.
The Minneapolis incident, which occurred at a Hyatt Regency hotel during a field trip for the marketing club Kruchten advised, sparked the investigation that led to the Wisconsin charges.
According to the probable cause statement, the cameras were found Saturday night, Dec. 7, in the bathrooms of three student rooms “in places where the likely intent was to capture sexual imagery.” The victims were ages 15 to 17.
“All devices were oriented to face toward the toilet and shower area,” the statement says. “One of the victims noticed an air freshener on her bathroom counter and went to press a button that she believed would activate the spray. When she pressed it, the device opened up to reveal the inner workings of a surveillance camera and other related electronics.”
Kruchten delivered only two of the air freshener canisters to the front desk and told staff they were found in a cabinet instead of the bathrooms, according to the statement. He also did not turn in a smoke detector that students found and thermostats that he said he removed, the statement says, and none of those devices were ever located by police.
His cell phone, confiscated and searched by police, had internet search records “showing that the phone visited a website for a company that sold electronic equipment similar to the equipment found” in the rooms,” the statement says. He had an account with the company that had been used to purchase surveillance cameras that looked like smoke detectors, air fresheners and thermostats, it states.
Police officers and hotel staff also determined someone had gained access to the rooms using a key card provided to an adviser of the group “at times when it was known that the juvenile occupants were not in the rooms,” according to the statement.
“Activity logs showed that a room key assigned to the advisers was used to unsuccessfully attempt to enter the rooms, showing that the suspect had possession of numerous keys, but was unaware which key belonged to which room and scanned them, in succession, until successfully finding the correct key to gain entry,” the statement says.
Kruchten initially lied to investigators about what he had turned in to hotel staff and told police he had given some devices to a “security guard” on the floor, though the description he offered did not match what hotel security wear, according to the statement.
He also did not report to hotel staff the possibility of a crime or request police be called when he turned in the air freshener devices, the statement says, despite being a “mandated reporter” in his position as a teacher. Police were only called Sunday morning after parents of the students called the hotel to report the cameras were found in the rooms.
Video footage shows a two-hour gap between when the students said they turned the devices over to Kruchten and when he delivered some devices to the front desk, as well as showing him exiting the building and walking around “while holding a box with the air fresheners.”
A hotel cleaning employee told police a man matching Kruchten’s description told her not to clean the rooms on Saturday.
Kruchten faces 15 to 30 years on each charge in Wisconsin for incidents in January and October 2019 and up to two years for each charge in Minnesota if convicted.
A detention hearing was initially scheduled for the afternoon of Feb. 5 in Wisconsin to seek his release with conditions, but his attorney wrote a letter to the judge stating he would not seek release immediately.
At his initial appearance last week, Kruchten’s attorney argued he should be released with GPS monitoring and limited access to computers.
He remains on administrative leave with the Madison Metropolitan School District, though officials have said he will not return to Madison East.
