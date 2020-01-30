A Madison East High School business teacher who came under scrutiny in December after students found cameras their hotel rooms during a school field trip was charged Wednesday in federal court.

David M. Kruchten, 37, was arrested Thursday morning and was scheduled to make a 3 p.m. initial appearance on the charges Thursday.

The incident during the two-day trip with 15 students on Dec. 6 to Dec. 8 has roiled the school’s popular business-oriented DECA program, and school district officials have offered counseling and other services to the alleged victims.

Kruchten was placed in administrative leave after the trip, during which multiple students who were staying at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Minneapolis discovered hidden video recording devices. As of Thursday, he remained employed with the district and on administrative leave.

The charges apparently relate to incidents other than the Minneapolis trip.

A grand jury indictment unsealed by the U.S. Western District Court after his arrest charges Kruchten with seven counts of attempting to produce child pornography. The charges involve seven different victims. Each count carries a penalty of between 15 and 30 years in prison.

Each count charges him with using hidden recording devices.

Six of the counts pertain to an alleged crime on Oct. 27, 2019, and one was dated Jan. 20, 2019.

According to the East High School calendar, Kruchten and another teacher accompanied a group of 15 students on an earlier field trip to Wisconsin Dells on Oct. 27. There were no field trips listed for the group on Jan. 20.

After the Minneapolis trip, the state Justice Department issued a statement that investigators were seeking information about past DECA trips.

It was not clear if charges related to the Minneapolis trip will follow, but a spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department said the investigation there is ongoing. The indictment contains no details of the alleged crimes, and U.S. Attorney Scott Blader announced he will not answer questions relating to the case.

“My office is committed to vigorously investigating those who target children and prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law,” Blader said in a statement.

Kruchten has led the school’s popular DECA program for years. According to his Linkedin page, he has been a business education and marketing teacher at East since 2008. He also recently served as a girls’ tennis coach.

“This news is incredibly disturbing to the MMSD family and our community,” said interim Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Jane Belmore in a statement. “We want to assure you that MMSD will do everything we can do to support our students and community through this unimaginably challenging time.”

According to the announcement from Blader, the indictment is the result of a joint effort by the state Justice Department, the Minneapolis Police Department and the Police Department in Cottage Grove, where Kruchten lives. On Dec. 12 police from Cottage Grove and Minneapolis raided Kruchten’s home.

East High interim Principal Brendan Kearney said in a letter to families that law enforcement officials have shared no details in the case with the district.

“As has been their practice throughout this investigation, the Department of Justice has not shared any additional details with the school or district,” he said. “These charges represent a violation of the sacred trust that our students place in us as educators, and as both a school leader and a parent, it is difficult for me to express the mix of sadness and anger that I am experiencing at this time.”