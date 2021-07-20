 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison East High School principal Brendan Kearney departing
0 Comments
alert top story

Madison East High School principal Brendan Kearney departing

  • 0

Madison East High School will get its third principal in four school years beginning this fall.

Current principal Brendan Kearney announced in an email to parents Monday that he will not return for the 2021-22 school year. He was named principal in February 2020 after serving as interim since fall of 2019 after former principal Michael Hernandez took a job in administration.

Kearney "has accepted a leadership role in another school district," Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said in his own email. Kearney said his family is relocating "to support my wife’s mother through terminal illness."

Brendan Kearney (copy)

Kearney

Kearney also served at the school as a teacher and assistant principal.

East was largely shut down to in-person learning during Kearney's tenure as principal. Madison high schools were the last in Dane County to welcome back students amid the COVID-19 pandemic when they began reopening to two half-days per student in late April.

Kearney dealt with most of the fallout from two high-profile incidents involving school staff. Business teacher David Kruchten resigned in February 2020 after he was indicted for placing hidden cameras in students' hotel rooms during class trips. He is expected to plead guilty to a federal charge of attempting to produce child pornography.

A hidden camera was also found in January in a coach's office at the high school, placed there to catch a custodian suspected of sleeping on the job. A independent investigation recommended staff involved in the incident be fired. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said Tuesday that "staff who were identified to be directly involved in approving the installation of cameras were either already retired, or have since retired."

The district has refused to release the report of the investigation. 

Jenkins said the district will keep families updated on the search for a new East principal.

Should schools reopen? Our readers sound off

Readers have strong opinions about last Sunday's Wisconsin State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools," which encouraged local school districts to develop and share plans for reopening schools for second semester. Here are some of the letters to the editor the State Journal has received in response in recent days. 

Letters to the Editor

Schools aren't safe in a virus hotspot -- Bill Minser

  • 0

I found last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools," disingenuous and dangerous.

Letters to the Editor

Schools should have opened in fall -- Regis B. Miller

  • 0

Schools should have opened in September.

Letters to the Editor

Only ghouls would push to open schools -- Michael Jones

  • 0

The State Journal editorial board are a bunch of ghouls.

Letters to the Editor

Schools aren't safe for staff members -- Sheri Reiter

  • 0

I take issue with last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools," on children returning to schools.

Letters to the Editor

In-person schools isn't safe right now -- Marge Anderson

  • 0

Schools need to remain virtual. It does not add up that in-person school is OK.

Letters to the Editor

Reopening isn't safe for teachers -- Cheryle Janasiak

  • 0

Instead of making teachers the scapegoats of all the world's ills once again, maybe we should simply be honest: The federal government's egreg…

Letters to the Editor

Bars must close before schools open -- Emily Grambsch

  • 0

I am appalled at the State Journal editorial board’s twisting of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s statements on ABC’s “This Week” and its call to open Madi…

Baraboo Schools
Letters to the Editor

Kids need to be back in schools -- Cathy Ley

  • 0

I am grandmother to a third-grade student who is in the Sun Prairie School District.

Back to school
Letters to the Editor

Don't rush to reopen schools -- Jayquan Jaeger

  • 0

We should wait until fall of 2021 to resume school.

Parade
Letters to the Editor

Teachers need better protection -- Susan Erickson

  • 0

Teachers want to be back in school, but we know teachers are not protected like they need to be. "Good enough" is not acceptable. Teachers have died.

Letters to the Editor

Find a way to let schools reopen -- Judy Keel

  • 0

I am in total agreement with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s message and the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial in last Sunday's newspaper, "Fauci sends …

Letters to the Editor

Teachers need early vaccinations -- Jed Downs

  • 0

A year of education is being lost at a great cost to the generation losing it.

Distance Learning 2
Letters to the Editor

Parents deserve to have a virtual option -- John Smalley

  • 0

I strongly believe parents should have the option to be homeschooled, no matter what the conditions for their kids. 

Letters to the Editor

Change behavior before schools open -- Kelly Sullivan

  • 0

I read with great disappointment last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools," suggesting schools in Dane County …

Letters to the Editor

Fauci wanted the bars closed first -- Kevin Steiner

  • 0

Last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools," took Dr. Anthony Fauci's comments out of context.

Letters to the Editor

Schools can't solve pandemic problems -- Brenda Morris

  • 0

I read with consternation last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools."

Robin Vos
Letters to the Editor

Blame Legislature for COVID inaction -- Greg Cannon

  • 0

I find it pretty remarkable that the editorial board was able to gloss over the facts and act as a puppet, echoing statements made by the Legi…

Letters to the Editor

Infection rate is too high for school -- Rachel Schramm

  • 0

Last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools," took Dr. Anthony Fauci’s comments wildly out of context.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics