Madison East High School principal Brendan Kearney departing

Madison East High School will get its third principal in four school years beginning this fall.

Current principal Brendan Kearney announced in an email to parents Monday that he will not return for the 2021-22 school year. He was named principal in February 2020 after serving as interim since fall of 2019 after former principal Michael Hernandez took a job in administration.

Kearney "has accepted a leadership role in another school district," Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said in his own email. Kearney said his family is relocating "to support my wife’s mother through terminal illness."

Kearney also served at the school as a teacher and assistant principal.

East was largely shut down to in-person learning during Kearney's tenure as principal. Madison high schools were the last in Dane County to welcome back students amid the COVID-19 pandemic when they began reopening to two half-days per student in late April.

Kearney dealt with most of the fallout from two high-profile incidents involving school staff. Business teacher David Kruchten resigned in February 2020 after he was indicted for placing hidden cameras in students' hotel rooms during class trips. He is expected to plead guilty to a federal charge of attempting to produce child pornography.