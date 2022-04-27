Madison East High School interim principal Mikki Smith made permanent

Madison East High School interim principal Mikki Smith has been named to the position on a permanent basis, becoming the school's fourth leader in the last four years.

District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins made the announcement in an email to parents Wednesday morning, calling Smith "a steady leader at school, a tireless advocate for students, and committed to family partnerships and engagement."

Smith was an East assistant principal for 11 years before replacing Sean Leavy, who began as principal at the beginning of this school year but left in late October amid criticism by students over his handling of an off-campus sexual assault of a student by another student earlier that month. Leavy was subsequently assigned to a vacant position in district administration.

Prior to coming to East, Smith was an assistant principal at LaFollette High School for six years and at West High School for three years, according to Jenkins' email. She also worked as an administrator at Sun Prairie High School and was a school counselor, and has served 24 years in the U.S. Army Reserves, where she's a logistics officer and major, Jenkins said.

Jenkins made oblique reference to challenges at East this school year, including a student walkout Oct. 13 over the sexual assault that was part of what led to Leavy's departure, fights outside on school grounds that in some cases drew heavy police response, and a videotaped attack on a student in classroom that led to misdemeanor charges against two classmates.

"This school year, we’ve witnessed East students lead the way in many important efforts, from sexual assault reporting and school safety to community building and camaraderie," Jenkins said in his email. "We have much to learn from our amazing and resilient Purgolders and look forward to how they will transform our society in years to come."

Purgolder is the nickname for East students.

Michael Hernandez was East principal for four years before taking a position in district administration in mid-2019. He subsequently left that job for an assistant superintendent position in the Appleton schools.

Brendan Kearney replaced Hernandez on an interim basis that fall and was formally named principal in February 2020. He left the district in July 2021 after a school year in which classrooms were largely closed to in-person learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

