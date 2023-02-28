“I just feel like I've been all around the world,” Madison Area Technical College student Margaret Maggie Joof said of the school's first Black History Month Fashion Show.

Joof, who is from the West African country of Gambia, styled and modeled an outfit in honor of her heritage at Tuesday's show, which showed off cultures from around the globe.

All the student models who participated in the show wore outfits that they styled themselves and represented their respective cultures.

Annette Crowder, co-president of the Black Student Union, based her outfit on the fashion aesthetics of the Black Panther Party by wearing all black and styling her hair into an Afro. As she walked down the runway, she raised her fist, prompting many cheers from the audience.

“I had to think of how I would represent someone who doesn't know their original heritage,” Crowder said. “I was hoping that my outfit brought awareness to the Black Panther culture. I know I was the odd one out, but I was like, 'I don't care, it's a culture too and it's prevalent in our history.'”

The celebration, which also featured a DJ, food and prizes, was co-hosted by Madison College’s Intercultural Exchange Center and United Common Ground. Intercultural Exchange Center is a space on MATC's Truax campus that encourages cultural diversity, and United Common Ground is a student organization that focuses on equity and inclusion by hosting campus events.

The fashion show was one of multiple events that Madison College has hosted in honor of Black History Month. Others were a weekly film series and the opening of the second annual Dzigbodi Akyea Art Exhibit, organized by the college’s Black Women’s Affinity Group.

Olivia Lemke, a graduate assistant for Madison College, was one of the lead organizers of the fashion show, which came about after feedback from the school's Black students. She said she was pleasantly surprised by the number of students interested in modeling.

“There are people coming from, representing, all sorts of different countries and cultures,” Lemke said. “I think we got so many because they're excited to be able to show the Madison College community their culture and not necessarily have to verbalize it, but do it in a unique way by showing off their clothing.”

Second-year student Jovhany Michaud styled and modeled an outfit that celebrated his Haitian heritage. His outfit was inspired by Haitian farming, as he carried a traditional bag called a makout that held the Haitian flag. With his outfit, Michaud said he wanted to represent positive aspects of his homeland’s culture.

“We don’t have a lot of Haitian representation in Wisconsin,” he said. “It’s a beautiful country and our story is very powerful.”

Joof, who is co-president of the Black Student Union with Crowder and a member of the Student Senate, said that events such as the fashion show are essential for students to feel a deeper sense of belonging and community during Black History Month and at other times.

“I am proud of who I am and it's very important that we maintain who we are and express ourselves in whatever environment we are in,” she said. “We want everyone to see themselves, no matter what background they come from.”