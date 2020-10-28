Madison College to welcome Ibram Kendi, author of 'How to Be an Antiracist'

Readers at Madison College and across the city are eagerly preparing for a presentation by Ibram Kendi on his book "How to Be an Antiracist," which the college will host Nov. 4 in collaboration with the annual Wisconsin Book Festival.

About 30 book clubs at the college have been holding weekly discussions of the best-selling book, said Jimmy Cheffen, assistant to the vice president of the college's Office of Equity, Inclusion and Community Engagement. Cheffen said the book was a particularly timely choice after the school’s board of trustees approved a resolution in July denouncing systemic racism and recommitting to support students of color.

“Equity and inclusion has always been a priority,” Cheffen said. “The book is just a part of all of it. People think they read the book and go out and save the world — we know that’s not the case. Our goal is just that we want people to start talking about it and their experience.”