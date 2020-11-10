Madison College part-time faculty see lighter courseloads, feel like 'expendable entity'

Teaching fewer classes due to lower enrollment, some part-time faculty at Madison College are disappointed in administrators’ pandemic response and worried about staying financially afloat.
To reduce costs this semester, Madison College began loading full-time faculty course sections and adjusting enrollment caps for classes. It also removed the option for “course release,” which traditionally allows full-time faculty to teach one fewer class while working in a service capacity, such as developing curriculum or serving in shared governance.
Blake, a faculty member who did not want their real name used, said there is usually an “assumption,” though not a promise, that part-time faculty will be rehired each semester. They have not typically harbored anxiety about their employment status, but after finding out that they will be teaching no courses this spring semester, Blake said they are searching for retail jobs and losing sleep at night.
“There is a long-standing mythology about us that we are doing it as a hobby. This is our job,” the instructor said. “For them to just kick us out of the workforce during a pandemic is just really reprehensible.”
Part-time faculty, who teach nearly one-third of Madison College courses, are teaching fewer courses in some departments, while other areas of the college have seen increased part-time work. Fall enrollment is down about 10% compared to last fall, resulting in about 900 fewer course sections across the college, Provost Turina Bakken said in an email.
Multiple part-time faculty expressed mixed responses, feeling let down while affirming their belief in Madison College’s commitment to student success and access. Bob Curry, vice president of the part-time faculty association, said instructors are doing “much better” under Bakken and President Jack Daniels than in past years, when the union was internally met with administrative resistance and legislatively kneecapped by Republicans in state government.
Last year, administrators implemented raises and a three-tier pay advancement system for part-time faculty, and Curry said they have demonstrated a significant commitment to shared governance. Administrators have not implemented any furloughs or layoffs, Bakken said.
The college has no estimate of total pandemic-related costs.
“We remain hopeful that enrollments will rebound to more normal levels, providing additional opportunities for our long-standing and committed part time faculty,” Bakken said in the email. “The College fully realizes the stress of less desired work for some part time faculty, but the College cannot pay for work we don’t have, or create work we don’t currently need.”
Still, Curry said he thinks Madison College could make more course sections available to part-time faculty with smaller class sizes. And by removing the course release option, he said the college is “trying to get every penny that they can out of the full-timers.”
Beyond overworking full-time faculty at the cost of part-time jobs, Taylor, another professor who did not want their real name used, said the decision is ultimately harming the students. Taylor said the elimination of non-essential services is particularly concerning during a semester when students are in greater need of support.
“If the question had been asked, ‘What’s the most important thing that we can do for our students during a time when many of them are experiencing some form of crisis?’ there’s no one who would say to increase the workload of faculty members so they would be less available to meet the needs of students,” Taylor said. “We’re there because we want these students to make it … For us to not have time to do a good job of that is very frustrating.”
Curry said part-time faculty do not fit a particular mold. Some have spouses or other jobs that provide financial security, while others work side jobs and worry about putting on the food on the table. As a collective, they are in an endless catch-22: “If they don’t have enough classes for us, they can let us go. If they have way too much enrollment, they can hire more of us.”
“They pay a lot of lip service,” Blake said. “If they value us, they’d let us work … They write checks to the River Food Pantry. We use that pantry for food.”
Taylor is currently teaching two courses, lower than in any previous year. Though they do not yet have their teaching assignments for spring semester, they are more worried about their colleagues, who they said are “sweating bullets” working multiple jobs and applying for others.
Another instructor in the same department, who is also teaching fewer courses this fall, said they are worried about potentially being assigned only one course next spring. Further, they criticized the college for offering teaching responsibilities to staff who have previously worked in executive roles or do not have teaching degrees.
“There is no 'discarding' of this valuable employee group, but rather a commitment to finding new ways to engage their talents, and of course, commit to this talent when our enrollment rebounds and section counts increase,” Bakken responded.
Though part-time faculty have been included in campus-wide communications, Bakken sent an exclusive email last week addressing the pandemic. She said she cannot promise certainty about the spring, but that the college will “continue to leverage” part-time faculty talent and informed them of resources and support.
“Let me thank all of you, our PT faculty, for your ongoing commitment to the college mission and our students, even as your own lives are disrupted,” Bakken wrote. “It is appreciated and admired.”
Multiple faculty thanked Bakken for the email, calling it “a source of comfort” and a transparent, supportive message. Taylor, the instructor who asked to remain anonymous, told the Cap Times they continue to believe in President Jack Daniels — “which is why the bar I hold him to is fairly high.”
“I still believe that Madison College is an excellent place to teach,” Taylor said. “This particular decision is striking because it’s out of character ... It seems that it was made by someone who said, ‘What can we do to protect the bottom line?’ and that’s not how Madison College should or could roll.”
