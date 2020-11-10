Madison College part-time faculty see lighter courseloads, feel like 'expendable entity'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Beyond overworking full-time faculty at the cost of part-time jobs, Taylor, another professor who did not want their real name used, said the decision is ultimately harming the students. Taylor said the elimination of non-essential services is particularly concerning during a semester when students are in greater need of support.

“If the question had been asked, ‘What’s the most important thing that we can do for our students during a time when many of them are experiencing some form of crisis?’ there’s no one who would say to increase the workload of faculty members so they would be less available to meet the needs of students,” Taylor said. “We’re there because we want these students to make it … For us to not have time to do a good job of that is very frustrating.”

Curry said part-time faculty do not fit a particular mold. Some have spouses or other jobs that provide financial security, while others work side jobs and worry about putting on the food on the table. As a collective, they are in an endless catch-22: “If they don’t have enough classes for us, they can let us go. If they have way too much enrollment, they can hire more of us.”