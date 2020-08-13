Madison College looks to weather pandemic with improved accessibility, student 'resilience'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tina Ahedo has worked at Madison Area Technical College since 2003, but when she started as dean of the new Goodman South Campus, she narrowed her focus on a student demographic that she said “had long been neglected.”

The campus, which opened last fall, serves many students of color who are more likely to live in poverty and lack access to technology and transportation. Those students, who Ahedo said would “reap the benefits” of a new campus, include the same demographics hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, a challenge that has thrown a curveball at Ahedo’s first year as dean.

When faculty and administrators returned from spring break to begin the shift to online learning, one of their first decisions was to make technology more readily available. Instructors regularly called students to identify needs — “maybe they were tired of hearing from us after a while,” Ahedo said — to distribute laptops and hot spots or offer guidance about pandemic-related financial aid.

“How are we going to carry out our mission, do what we need to know, in a way that preserves the safety of the people that we’re responsible for?” Ahedo said. “It’s been so interesting, because it’s so counter to who we are as a hands-on learning institution. We learned so much about ourselves.”