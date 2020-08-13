Madison College looks to weather pandemic with improved accessibility, student 'resilience'

Tina Ahedo has worked at Madison Area Technical College since 2003, but when she started as dean of the new Goodman South Campus, she narrowed her focus on a student demographic that she said “had long been neglected.”
The campus, which opened last fall, serves many students of color who are more likely to live in poverty and lack access to technology and transportation. Those students, who Ahedo said would “reap the benefits” of a new campus, include the same demographics hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, a challenge that has thrown a curveball at Ahedo’s first year as dean.
When faculty and administrators returned from spring break to begin the shift to online learning, one of their first decisions was to make technology more readily available. Instructors regularly called students to identify needs — “maybe they were tired of hearing from us after a while,” Ahedo said — to distribute laptops and hot spots or offer guidance about pandemic-related financial aid.
“How are we going to carry out our mission, do what we need to know, in a way that preserves the safety of the people that we’re responsible for?” Ahedo said. “It’s been so interesting, because it’s so counter to who we are as a hands-on learning institution. We learned so much about ourselves.”
Madison College received about $5.5 million in federal stimulus funding through the CARES Act, half of which is required to be allocated to student aid. Losses related to the pandemic are estimated to be more than $9 million, primarily in pay for employees unable to work and overtime for essential services. MATC President Jack Daniels added that he also remains concerned about potential funding losses from the state in the coming budget cycle.
Fall classes will begin Aug. 31, with about 70% of classes fully online, 5% in person and 25% a hybrid. In-person courses are primarily in law enforcement and nursing, and hybrid courses in other health fields, manufacturing, construction, cosmetology and applied and fine arts, among others.
Unlike many larger, four-year universities that scrambled to offer coursework remotely, Madison College is no stranger to online learning. Even before the pandemic, about 40% of its classes were online or hybrid, Daniels said. But, still, making a sudden shift throughout the entire college was a challenge in March, especially at a school that relies so heavily on hands-on training.
“It was work. It was the commitment, dedication and innovation of our faculty,” Ahedo said. “Even though many of (our students) are part-time, many of them have more than one job, families, other demands on their plate, they came through. They’re resilient and they showed that time and time again.”
Nursing students whose clinical sites shut down transitioned to virtual software, plumbing apprentices started learning technical skills through video lectures and professors opened up their garages to create labs or models for students. Early childhood education department chair Jessica Cioci, who already had online teaching experience, said her biggest challenge in the spring was not the pedagogical shift, but a lack of physical engagement.
“Because we are preparing our students to work in early childhood, where we really emphasize the importance of relationships, we model that to our students,” Cioci said. “The biggest challenge was not being able to engage with my colleagues and students face to face.”
The department will be teaching fully online in the spring, allowing students the option between synchronous (live) or asynchronous (pre-recorded) options. It has also increased flexibility for student teaching requirements.
This summer, Madison College offered 18 sections of its “Preparing to Teach Online” training for faculty, which typically sees demand for only one. With professor engagement skyrocketing, Provost Turina Bakken said the school has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to offer the resources they need.
“I felt incredibly supported by the college, as an instructor, but seeing also what they did for students. I know of administrators who delivered technology to people’s doorsteps,” Cioci said, lauding the college’s commitment to putting health and safety first. “It feels to me like it makes more sense to prepare to teach online and maybe be able to return to face-to-face, then to start off face-to-face and have to move online.”
The college also added four new full-time faculty to the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, which provides guidance on curriculum design or how to create robust remote assessments, Bakken said. One will oversee part-time instructors acting essentially as teaching assistants aiding students with online coursework, and another will be solely focused on equity and inclusion.
“Many of the faculty cannot wait to get back on campus and be back with students in the classroom. That is their strength, that is where they shine,” Bakken said. “But they have also told me that they have learned things through necessity that they’ll keep even when they come back to a face-to-face environment … That’s going to be beneficial for higher education going forward.”
Providing students with laptops or remote learning assistants is not only an issue of academics, but also equity intimately tied to concerns about enrollment and access. Through increased social media and marketing, Daniels said the university is aiming to reach a wider range of students. Fall enrollment is down 14% this year from last fall, while summer enrollment was up 1.5% from last summer.
Though Daniels said racial equity has always been a priority at Madison College, the recent surge in conversations about racism has prompted a renewed commitment to these values. On July 28, the school announced a scholarship in memory of George Floyd, whose police killing in Minneapolis in May sparked nationwide protests against racism and police violence.
“I wanted to make sure that we were not just honoring his unfortunate death, but at the same time providing hope and increasing aspirations for Black students who may not have an opportunity to attend … without that assistance,” Daniels said. “It’s not just discussing. It’s taking a proactive stance.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!