Madison Black leaders criticize UW over athletic director process

In a statement, Blank defended the process and pointed to the diversity of the search committee, which included three people of color, all former UW-Madison student athletes.

“Our process during the athletic director search was open and fair, guided by a diverse search committee, including current and former Athletic Board chairs, alumni and former student athletes,” Blank said. “This group worked hard to recruit a diverse group of candidates for the role and recommended final candidates to me. People weigh in on nearly every hiring decision I make, but ultimately I hire the candidate who has the best credentials, talent and experience to build upon our success.”

Members of the search committee reached Thursday referred questions to Blank's office.

A Pewaukee native, McIntosh was an All-American offensive lineman at Wisconsin, helping to lead the Badgers to back-to-back Rose Bowls in 1999 and 2000. He was selected in the first round of the 2000 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks, where he played until a neck injury forced his retirement in 2002.