YWCA says 1 staff member talked with Sun Prairie School District about slavery lesson, but 'as a friend'

YWCA Madison CEO Vanessa McDowell said Tuesday that one of her staff members did indeed talk with the Sun Prairie School District about its lesson on slavery, but said it was a much more informal interaction than the district initially let on.
The Sun Prairie School District claimed Monday to be working in "consultation with" YWCA on community healing after three of its middle school teachers asked sixth graders how they would punish a slave in an assignment about ancient Mesopotamia that was taught on the first day of Black History Month.
"We are not in partnership informally or formally," YWCA Madison CEO Vanessa McDowell said of the Sun Prairie School District.
The district clarified that it doesn't have a partnership with YWCA, but said one district equity leader was receiving assistance from a member of the YWCA's restorative justice staff.
McDowell acknowledged that one of her YWCA staff members helped the district’s secondary director of teaching, learning and equity Sarah Chaja-Clardy. But McDowell said the conversation was "off the cuff" and her staffer was not representing YWCA.
"Sarah Chaja-Clardy reached out to one of my staff members as a friend, not on behalf of YWCA," McDowell said. "They have a separate professional friendship outside of YWCA. She’s putting YWCA’s name on something that is not authorized."
The Wisconsin State Journal has reached out to the Sun Prairie School District for further comment.
On Feb. 1, sixth-graders at Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie were asked to imagine that they were doling out punishments in ancient Mesopotamia to learn about a set of laws called Hammurabi’s Code. According to a screenshot of the lesson, they were given the following scenario: “A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him, ‘You are not my master!’ How will you punish this slave?”
During a district presentation addressing the incident Monday night, YWCA was listed on a slide as one of the community groups the district was working with on "restorative circles" for staff and students, and eventually the community, to help them begin healing.
Chaja-Clardy said the district has "been working in consultation with the YWCA, whose mission is to eradicate racism and empower women, and partnering with an organization that is deeply steeped in restorative work will allow us to ensure that we have the right design in our circle discussions."
The district said later Monday night that it "does not have a formalized partnership" with YWCA, and Chaja-Clardy "seeks to clarify that she has been partnering with a member of the YWCA Madison restorative justice staff, who is providing technical assistance in planning for the restorative circles at Patrick Marsh Middle School."
McDowell said the district should retract its statements about her organization. She said Chaja-Clardy knowing someone "who happens to work for me" doesn't mean the district is receiving consultation from YWCA.
When asked whether she would welcome a partnership with the Sun Prairie School District in the future, McDowell declined to comment. She said she would have been open to it before had the district not used her organization's name to try to build trust with the community.
McDowell said she's also frustrated to have to be dealing with this incident when she should be focused on honoring Black History Month.
“The conversation should really be about the incident that took place of teachers asking students how they would punish a slave," McDowell said. "That’s where the action needs to take place."
This story will be updated.