YWCA says 1 staff member talked with Sun Prairie School District about slavery lesson, but 'as a friend'

The Wisconsin State Journal has reached out to the Sun Prairie School District for further comment.

On Feb. 1, sixth-graders at Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie were asked to imagine that they were doling out punishments in ancient Mesopotamia to learn about a set of laws called Hammurabi’s Code. According to a screenshot of the lesson, they were given the following scenario: “A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him, ‘You are not my master!’ How will you punish this slave?”

During a district presentation addressing the incident Monday night, YWCA was listed on a slide as one of the community groups the district was working with on "restorative circles" for staff and students, and eventually the community, to help them begin healing.

Chaja-Clardy said the district has "been working in consultation with the YWCA, whose mission is to eradicate racism and empower women, and partnering with an organization that is deeply steeped in restorative work will allow us to ensure that we have the right design in our circle discussions."