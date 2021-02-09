YWCA disputes Sun Prairie School District claim of partnership in wake of slavery lesson; administrator to keep job

In a statement later Monday night, the district clarified that it “does not have a formalized partnership as defined by a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) or Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the YWCA at this time.”

The district’s secretary of teaching, learning and equity Sarah Chaja-Clardy had said during the meeting that the district has already “been working in consultation with the YWCA.” Later, the district said Chaja-Clardy “seeks to clarify that she has been partnering with a member of the YWCA Madison restorative justice staff, who is providing technical assistance in planning for the restorative circles at Patrick Marsh Middle School.”

But McDowell said that wasn’t true either. She said she spoke with her whole team, and no one representing the YWCA has been helping the district, even in a technical role.

McDowell, whose organization focuses on racial and gender equity, said it was “upsetting” for the district “to lie about a non-existent partnership with us.” She said it was “the furthest thing” the district could do to build trust with communities of color. Madison365 first reported that an agreement between the district and YWCA does not exist.