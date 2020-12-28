Youth team from 100 Black Men of Madison wins national financial literacy contest

Teamwork and commitment led to winning a national financial literacy contest — the first ever for a team supported by 100 Black Men of Madison.
The feat was especially impressive given the decision to enter the national 2020 Virtual Dollars and $ense Youth Investment Competition later than normal because of another academic commitment, team member Angela Abongwa said. It gave the group about two weeks to come up with a presentation when they hadn’t learned the material yet.
“To me the most difficult part was definitely the time crunch of it,” said Abongwa, a senior at Verona High School. “It was just trial and error.”
But Abongwa said if one person panicked, another had that person’s back.
The team also had a stabilizing force in coach Donald Dantzler, in his first time advising a team under 100 Black Men of Madison, where he is a member of the education committee. Dantzler has a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from UW-Whitewater.
“He was sort of in it with us,” Abongwa said. “He was able to calm us down and make sure we were positive throughout the competition and also made sure we knew what we were doing.”
The 100 Black Men of Madison financial literacy team, which included Abongwa and Lensa Hamda from Verona High School, and Yoanna Hoskins of La Follette High School, won the national title last month. The team received a trophy, and each member received a scholarship prize of $4,583 provided by State Farm insurance company.
The competition was established by 100 Black Men of America and State Farm to address and help eradicate financial illiteracy among youths of color. It is designed to provide high school students with the opportunity to learn and apply best practice strategies for saving and investing. The goal is to help students understand basic savings and investment principles and to apply these standards in their day-to-day lives.
Hamda, a senior, said when she was asked, she wasn’t sure about taking part in the competition because there wasn’t much time to prepare and she didn’t believe she had much knowledge of the subject areas.
“If 2020 taught me anything it is to get out of my comfort zone because I don’t know the next time I would get this opportunity,” she said. “You don’t need to be an expert in order to win or to do something. Because I didn’t know much about financial literacy except the basics, like a checking account, savings and what a loan is ... I was scared that my lack of knowledge would hinder us.”
Dantzler said 100 Black Men has students enter the competition every year, but this is his first year of coaching.
“I can’t take credit,” Dantzler said. “The young ladies worked very hard ... They had a full day of school and they were still able to log onto Zoom in the evening to focus on the competition.”
Dantzler is a research and survey specialist in the Research and Program Evaluation Office in the Madison School District. He also is finishing a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis at UW-Madison.
Normally, the contest takes place in person but this year was conducted online. The process for selecting the students to compete also was altered because a local competition wasn’t held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dantzler said students prepared by reading the book “Read Me or Stay Broke: The Story of Discovery that Awakens your Financial Genius” by Mark Jackson II. Then they applied the concepts to a case study where they helped a fictitious person manage her financial resources based on a scenario provided.
For the first round, the students had to create an eight-minute PowerPoint video of them presenting, and 100 Black Men brought in a recording studio to give it a more professional feel. It was presented via Zoom with a split screen allowing the students and the PowerPoint presentation to be visible.
The three teams with the top videos took part in a question-and-answer session with judges, presented the PowerPoint and also did another presentation live on Zoom. The questions were designed to determine how well the team understood the material in the book.
“Everything I learned was new, (topics) people of color in general don’t know about,” Abongwa said.
“I was talking to my dad, and he said, ‘Now you know things I don’t know ... I am really excited to put it into practice.”
Some of the students said the experience changed their career plans.
Hamda said she figured she would wind up in a field related to her interest in math and physics but she didn’t have a clear direction. Now she is thinking of studying something in finance or business.
Hoskins, a sophomore, said while she wants to be a lawyer, the contest has opened her eyes to having her own law firm someday. She served as an alternate, which means she can participate again.
The most difficult aspect of preparing for the contest was finding the best solutions for the fictional client who was in debt, Hoskins said. The person had just received her master’s degree, didn’t know how to pay off student loans and wanted to start her own accounting firm. She also wanted to move out of her parents’ home.
Hoskins said the contest taught her how important financial education is at the high school level.
Dantzler said his mom was an accountant, so he grew up hearing people talk about money, and his mom taught him how to do taxes at a very young age.
He said he hoped the biggest thing students got out of the experience was “a better understanding of financial concepts and to increase their financial literacy.”
“If you can grasp it as a young adult, you are better equipped to handle your finances as you get older, especially if you are not taught those things,” Dantzler said.
The case study contained scenarios that were relatable for the students, and the judges were all African American, he said.
“I do think what’s most important is the exposure and for (students) to see representation,” Dantzler said. “It is very tough to be what you have never seen before,” he said.