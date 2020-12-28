Youth team from 100 Black Men of Madison wins national financial literacy contest

“I was talking to my dad, and he said, ‘Now you know things I don’t know ... I am really excited to put it into practice.”

Some of the students said the experience changed their career plans.

Hamda said she figured she would wind up in a field related to her interest in math and physics but she didn’t have a clear direction. Now she is thinking of studying something in finance or business.

Hoskins, a sophomore, said while she wants to be a lawyer, the contest has opened her eyes to having her own law firm someday. She served as an alternate, which means she can participate again.

The most difficult aspect of preparing for the contest was finding the best solutions for the fictional client who was in debt, Hoskins said. The person had just received her master’s degree, didn’t know how to pay off student loans and wanted to start her own accounting firm. She also wanted to move out of her parents’ home.

Hoskins said the contest taught her how important financial education is at the high school level.

Dantzler said his mom was an accountant, so he grew up hearing people talk about money, and his mom taught him how to do taxes at a very young age.