Youth summer camps, programs take a cautious approach for summer of COVID-19

“We’re going to be learning and pivoting slightly as we go and figuring out what works,” she said. “The difficulty is that just being able to know the students will look a little different.”

For young actors

The Children’s Theater of Madison is taking its act online as well.

Summer Stage classes — available for pre-schoolers through high school seniors — are set to take place digitally until at least Aug. 1.

“For the programs that we are doing virtually, we are leaning into what the platform can do as opposed to the limitations,” said Erica Berman, director of education and community engagement for the Children’s Theater. “We’d all love to be in-person, but it’s not safe for us to be in-person.”

Berman said some typical theater games played at the camps can easily transition online, such as building a story by participants offering one word at a time.

The Children’s Theater will decide by June 15 whether to start up some degree of in-person programming in August, she said.

Summer Stage programming starts June 22, and Berman said demand for the online offerings is not yet clear.