Youth Apprenticeship Program puts students on career path

Ironically, he also worked on a machine at Big Sky that will produce COVID-19 saliva test kits.

Carson Heller, a Belleville High School junior who also is an apprentice at Big Sky, said he started working there at the end of his sophomore year. When his school went online because of the pandemic, he had more flexibility and he had more time for the job because an extracurricular activity, Science Olympiad, also shut down. Later his job turned into an apprenticeship.

Teresa Gartley, school-to-career coordinator at Belleville High School, said that even before the pandemic, students and parents were seeing that the work world has changed and that a four-year degree is not a guarantee for success anymore. Skills and experience give students a jump-start, and employers are looking for students who have those, she said.

Paulina Rodriguez, a Verona High School senior, has been working as a finance-banking apprentice at the UW Credit Union for the past two years. She said she has worked with her parents in more labor intensive jobs, such as cleaning and landscaping, and wanted to “branch out to something I wanted to do in the future.” She plans to attend Marquette University and study finance.