Your guide to who is on the spring ballot for Madison School Board

"I made significant steps toward that," she said. "There's a lot more work to do. There's still needs that are not being met."

Strong has emphasized school safety during the campaign, specifically that he wants to reduce the disparities in suspensions between black students and their peers.

"If kids don't feel safe, if staff doesn't feel safe, it's not going to be a good learning environment," he said. "School safety is really the cornerstone of academic achievement."

Savion Castro is running unopposed for a one-year term on Seat 2. He was appointed last summer to the seat when Mary Burke resigned from the post.

The winners will have a say in a few important topics, including putting referenda on the November ballot. While that vote was initially planned for the March meeting, the School Board decided to delay the vote given the school closures and other concerns of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.