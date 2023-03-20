The sap flow was less than ideal when an outdoor education group tapped trees in Troy Community Gardens, but group members still praised and thanked the trees for their crucial part in producing maple syrup.

“It gave up sap and wood (for building a fire to reduce it the sap to syrup),” said 4-year-old Margot Hover.

“Maple Day” is a special experience that takes place on multiple days for the various groups in Wild Harvest Nature Connection, an outdoor education program that consists predominantly of homeschoolers during the school year, and generally meets up at Lake Farm County Park. Family members also took part in the maple syrup production.

The ultimate reward was the maple syrup each child could take home in a jar. But the special days included time spent acknowledging the trees as living beings that will experience some stress when they are tapped, said Alex Britzius, co-founder of Wild Harvest with his life partner, Heather Hutchinson.

Participants spent time observing the trees, seeing how they were growing, whether they seemed healthy and strong and would do well with being tapped, or whether they were missing bark or had dead limbs.

There might have been something that could be felt, said Britzius who called this “asking the tree.” Some also brought a gift for the tree.

Nine-year-old Ruby Mortenson — who communicated with a tree by asking, “Is it OK if we tap you? Is it OK if we don’t?” — said she felt a nonverbal connection.

“My tree said it was all right to tap it,” she said. “I gave it an offering (placed in a hole in the tree trunk) and covered it with a piece of bark so the weather wouldn’t get it to it as much.”

Britzius brought a cube of maple sugar from last year’s Maple Day and put it at the base of the first tree the group tapped this year.

This year Wild Harvest collaborated with Rooted, an organization devoted to increasing equitable access to land, fresh food and learning opportunities. Troy Community Gardens is a vegetable production and education project of Rooted.

Each Harvest program spent one day there. Tuesday’s visit to Troy Community Gardens involved the Wild Harvest educational groups called Trees and Saplings, generally children from birth to age 8 and caregivers, and Wild Explorers, ages 7 to 11.

A couple of weeks before the Wild Harvest youths came, Wild Harvest educators and families put in spiles, or spouts, in some trees, and sap was harvested so there was a barrel of it all ready for Maple Day.

Each day started with an opening circle and the singing of a maple song written by Andy Gricevich, who has worked as a mentor for Wild Harvest, and an acknowledgment that the Ho-Chunk once inhabited the land and of the wild creatures that consider it their home.

Other activities included playing a game related to the activity, hauling sap and firewood, tree identification, tapping a tree together and usually some tasting of the sap.

With the idea of leaving a place better than you found it, some time was spent tending the trails at Troy and picking up some trash. Stories were told around the fire, and groups explored other areas of Troy.

Toward the end of the day everyone gathered around the fire and divided up the sap that had been boiled down. There was an opportunity to talk about the process and what products could be created and to appreciate everything the tree provides, other living creatures and just being outside. The groups celebrated with everyone tasting their syrup.

Coral Conant Gilles, a Wild Harvest mentor, led Tuesday’s group members into pretending they were trees as they go through the process of producing sap.

“I really liked playing games and watching the sap boiling,” 11-year-old Nova Alvarado Steele said.

Nine-year-old Carson Fehrmann said he liked “everything” about the day. Carson said he tasted the sap and found it less sweet before it was boiled into syrup.

Many things are woven into the Maple Day experience, such as acknowledging how you’re feeling and being in awe of what can be observed and discovered, like buds or a design in the snow, Britzius said. It is connection with others and the surroundings and having some solo time, he said. Part of the process is having the youths do as much work as they can and then receiving the fruits of their labor.

“Our intention is really to give them enough excitement and motivation and just enough information to feel empowered and go home and check out the tree in their yard ... and their neighborhood,” Britzius said. “That is kind of the goal, to fall in love with where you live.”