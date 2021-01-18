Youngsters learn about COVID-19's effects on lungs with activity kits from Project Empower

The kit is designed for ages 5 to 8. De Oliveira said a kit for older students and one in Spanish are planned.

Project Empower is a nonprofit organization De Oliveira founded during her sophomore year of high school to encourage children of color to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math fields. De Oliveira said her parents are native Brazilians and she identifies as Latina.

When the organization started, she and other members of Project Empower visited elementary schools to do science activities with students. But when the pandemic closed schools, the organization transitioned to creating about 200 kits by filling boxes with hands-on activities that were distributed to families who came to pick up meals at the schools.

YouTube videos also were created to complement the kits, and a video was later uploaded for the lung kit.

The positive feedback De Oliveira got from parents about the original kits and concerns they expressed about teaching their children about COVID-19 led her to create the lung kit. She made sure to include the stethoscope and goggles in the kits so the youngsters could feel more like doctors who have been portrayed as heroes during the pandemic, she said.