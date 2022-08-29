Youngsters get hands dirty in Olbrich's Little Sprouts Gardening classes

Fruit trees forming an arch over an area at Olbrich Botanical Gardens created the perfect spot for children to settle in for a book reading and then enjoy a snack from one of the branches.

The children and their caregivers were taking part in a Little Sprouts Gardening class in the Children’s Kitchen Garden between the hockey rink and parking lot at Olbrich. The outdoor classes are a chance for participants to hear a story, water plants, dig in the soil, take part in a scavenger hunt and engage in hands-on learning activities revolving around a certain topic.

Molly Scheumann, of Fitchburg, brought her 2-year-old son, Charlie. The usually weekly outing for them fits well with his attraction to their garden at home, she said.

“He’s very interested in it, and this is kind of perfect,” Scheumann said. “I love having kids rolling around in dirt. That’s where I think they should be.”

The gardening classes, which are offered from June to September in the Children’s Kitchen Garden, are part of Olbrich’s early childhood program called Little Sprouts. The nature- and literature-based early childhood program is designed to meet the multidimensional learning and developmental needs of children ages 2 to 5. Each class is designed for children to work side-by-side with their adult caregivers, who are admitted free, as they engage in experiences that support the Wisconsin Model Early Learning Standards.

The Little Sprouts Gardening classes have a focus on garden-related topics and provide an opportunity for children to observe where food comes from, try fresh fruits and vegetables from the garden, and engage with others outdoors. Participants who come early can walk around in the garden beforehand.

A couple weeks ago the gardening class theme was “Beetles.” It started out with Sarah Ellis, youth and family programs manager, reading the book “A Beetle is Shy” by Dianna Hutts Aston and illustrated by Sylvia Long. Later the children could take part in a variety of beetle-themed activities or more generic gardening activities such as digging in the dirt. Other books also were set out on a table.

Andy Eppinger and Stephanie Sierra, of Madison, brought their children, Wren, a kindergartner, and Coral, 2, to the class.

“We just love this place,” Eppinger said. “We just love the gardens.”

Sierra said she liked how the activities are open-ended and all set up so the caregivers just need to ask the children questions.

“The classes are geared just right for kids,” Sierra said.

Eppinger wasn’t the only parent to say the classes stick with their children, who will talk about what they learned later.

Kindergartner Willa Novak, of Monona, came with her mom, Katie, and two sisters — 3-year-old Luna and 6-week-old Isla.

“I like to do everything,” said Willa, who particularly likes the arts and crafts.

Olbrich volunteer Karen Riese said Raavan Gopakumar, who will be in 4K in Monona, was a good helper given the time he spent watering plants with an elephant-shaped watering can.

Several grandparents brought their grandchildren, including Susan Moore, of McFarland, who came with grandson Jacob Schuster, a kindergartner. Grandparents Todd and Marybeth Friske, of Fitchburg, said they brought kindergartner Rowan Parker for the first time but often bring 2-year-old Ellis Parker.

Sue Wesenberg, of McFarland, said she brings her grandson, 3-year-old Ezra Dommershausen, once a week as a playdate for them.

“He likes the nature stuff. He like the bugs. He loves learning,” she said.

Ezra — who was wearing a T-shirt that said “Bug Expert” and featured a number of bugs including beetles — said ladybugs and fireflies are his favorites.

The rest of the year, from October to May, the early childhood classes are called Little Sprouts Story & Stroll and are held in the Frautschi Family Learning Center classrooms. The main garden space around the Great Lawn is used for scavenger hunts while the weather is good, and then the scavenger hunts are moved into the Conservatory during the colder months. Both Little Sprouts Gardening and Little Sprouts Story & Stroll feature a story time, hands-on age appropriate activities and a scavenger hunt.

“The purpose of the classes is to provide an opportunity for children and their caregivers to spend time exploring nature-themed topics while engaging with materials including books, sensory activities, play-based activities, art, and plant materials from the gardens,” Ellis said. “We hope to foster a connection to nature and inspire a love for learning about the environment.”

