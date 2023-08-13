Adventure Day Camp typically ends with an ultimate experience — canoeing on the Wisconsin River and camping overnight on a sandbar.

But with the potential for a thunderstorm, last week's group instead camped at Governor Dodge State Park, and after the rain had passed they learned how to rappel. After traffic blew their chances for some time at an indoor climbing gym, the campers had a surprise ice cream treat on the way to BB Clarke Beach in Madison, where they spent an hour and a half at their usual drop-off and pickup spot.

This and other weather and air-quality concerns this summer created opportunities to practice the risk assessment and management that are a cornerstone of the camp.

“We’re hoping students understand risk, understand how to manage risk, how to take care of themselves and how to manage themselves ... That is at the core of what we do at camp,” said Nick Wilkes, whose organization puts on the camp. “We use communication, equipment and skill to manage risk.”

Most of the risk assessment is centered on the camp’s skill-building outdoor adventures, such as hiking at Parfrey’s Glen and other places, mountain biking at various locations on Madison's South Side, paddleboarding at places like Koshkonong Creek and Badfish Creek, and rock climbing at Devil’s Lake State Park or Boulders Climbing Gym. When the air quality was poor, campers traveled as far as Lake Wissota State Park in Chippewa County for the overnight experience.

Iliana Shapiro, 11, of Madison, said that when they were climbing there was rock below but that the campers wore helmets and had ropes. She didn’t worry about the risk, but she was aware of the hard surface below.

“You know it’s kind of dangerous and you know it’s not,” she said.

She also said it is fun to take risks.

“We’ve done a lot of cool things we hadn’t done before,” Iliana said.

The five-day adventure camp, run by Devils Lake Climbing Guides, is open to youths entering fourth through eighth grade. All of the equipment, except for camping gear including a tent, is provided, along with daily transport to the activities. The last of the nine sessions is this week.

Campers develop adventure sport skills along the way, but also skills such decision-making, navigation, judgment, risk management, teamwork and self-care.

What is offered

Wilkes acknowledged that the price of $725 for the week is more than other Madison summer camps. The reasons for that include providing pricey adventure sports gear, transportation to all of the locations and capping enrollment per session at 12 students with a maximum 4-to-1 ratio of students to experienced educators.

With an extensive background in education and outdoor adventure, Wilkes has been running Devils Lake Climbing Guides since 2012. In addition to other offerings, Wilkes’ guide service runs a camp called Teen Climbing Camp, which is an overnight camp Sunday afternoon to Friday afternoon at Devil's Lake for youths entering seventh through 12th grades.

Wilkes said the campers take real risks, such as riding on single-track mountain bike trails where they can and do crash. But the idea is to change the paradigm, which means changing how risks are discussed to empower the campers.

“Children need to learn to recognize, assess and do something about risk ... It is a core life skill,” Wilkes said.

Learning self-care

Chris van der Linden, lead instructor for the Adventure Day Camp, said over the course of the camp the youths grow in the amount of responsibility and self-care they exhibit. He said in the beginning of the week, many of the campers have never thought about how much water they need to drink during the day or how often to reapply sunscreen.

“A lot of them haven’t been asked to take care of themselves to this degree before,” he said.

Some of the campers have experience with some of the sports, but it might not be at the same level as they experience at camp, van der Linden said. They may have paddled on flat water like a lake but not gone down a creek. Or they may not have ridden their mountain bikes on a single track, tried outdoor rock climbing, combined canoeing and camping and sleeping on a sandbar or camped without their parents.

Voices in favor

Evan McElvanna, 12, of Madison, said the camp is a chance to do thing he might not otherwise get to do.

“My parents aren’t really outdoorsy people,” he said. “They know I like all that kind of stuff.”

Rocco Turner Sturm, 13, of Madison, a mountain biking fan, said he thinks the campers are learning teamwork and cooperation. His brother, Dante, 10, said he’s learning how to reduce risks.

Martin Brown, 12, of Monona had a soft mini-basketball tucked into his personal flotation device that he said he planned to toss to fellow camper Oskar Jasti, 12, of Monona, at times when they were floating down Badfish Creek last Thursday.

Emmett Mead, 12, of Madison, said the camp is a way to be in nature to see things like the milk snake discovered one day. Walter Bach, 10, of Madison, said he caught a crawfish in Koshkonong Creek.

“It’s fun — tiring but fun,” Walter said about camp. “Mountain biking was probably the most tiring.”

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. Here are School Spotlight stories from the past year.