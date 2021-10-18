Yoga and mindfulness help Monona Grove students, staff weather the pandemic with grace

Mala Yoga Center is donating yoga mats for those who don’t have them. Yoga props such as bolsters and blocks will be funded by a grant Schaub received from the Monona Grove Education Foundation.

Schaub has been running a Yoga Club for students and staff members at various times before and after school. Right now the group is using the choir room, which has a big empty space, but she has plans to eventually use the library.

“I wanted to, I guess, relax and let some of my stress go before school,” sophomore Aaliyah Rogers said about attending the club one morning last week.

She also thought the yoga would help her as a runner on the school’s cross country team.

“This will be good for that,” said junior Erica Eastman, another cross country runner who joined the club.

Eastman liked the stretching and found the balancing a challenge. Her favorite part was at the end when Schaub talked to the group about the importance of finding a moment to set an intention for what they want the day to bring. She also talked about how there are things that cannot be controlled, so it is important to grant themselves grace to accept that sometimes things don’t go the way they intend.