Yoga and mindfulness help Monona Grove students, staff weather the pandemic with grace

Walk into the Monona Grove High School library and you might see a student practicing breathing exercises.
In the future, a whole group of staff and students might spend part of their lunch hour doing some yoga poses in the library as they engage in “mindful movement.”
It’s something Michelle Schaub, library media and technology teacher, could only dream about in the past. But now the high school and the other schools in the district are embracing yoga and mindfulness instruction.
Schaub is excited about the opportunities for “helping students find wellness.”
“It is really my vision for my library program,” Schaub said.
She is carving out areas in the library where students could choose from a number of mindful activities such as relaxation strategies, coloring, Lego building and magnetic poetry.
Schaub and 14 other staff members in the Monona Grove district have trained to become certified yoga instructors and social emotional learning facilitators, an initiative prompted by the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken. Ten of the staff members received funding through the K12 Emotional Wellness and Mental Health Grants administered by Dane County. The pandemic-related funds came from $1.5 million in federal stimulus money. The Monona Grove district received $59,650 and allocated $20,000 so staff could be trained in yoga, mindfulness and social-emotional learning through the Breathe for Change program based in San Francisco.
Mala Yoga Center is donating yoga mats for those who don’t have them. Yoga props such as bolsters and blocks will be funded by a grant Schaub received from the Monona Grove Education Foundation.
Schaub has been running a Yoga Club for students and staff members at various times before and after school. Right now the group is using the choir room, which has a big empty space, but she has plans to eventually use the library.
“I wanted to, I guess, relax and let some of my stress go before school,” sophomore Aaliyah Rogers said about attending the club one morning last week.
She also thought the yoga would help her as a runner on the school’s cross country team.
“This will be good for that,” said junior Erica Eastman, another cross country runner who joined the club.
Eastman liked the stretching and found the balancing a challenge. Her favorite part was at the end when Schaub talked to the group about the importance of finding a moment to set an intention for what they want the day to bring. She also talked about how there are things that cannot be controlled, so it is important to grant themselves grace to accept that sometimes things don’t go the way they intend.
Every district building has at least one person who has been trained and some of the larger schools have two, said Christa Foster, director of student services for the Monona Grove School District. The trained staff members represent a wide variety of positions in the district.
“We have had a lot of staff who have had some interest in this before,” Foster said. “But it is kind of a challenging thing to fund.”
Foster said this is a specific yoga training geared for educators. Social-emotional learning aligns with the district’s goals, and staff and student wellness is part of district’s strategic plan, Foster said.
Staff members in the different schools are using the training they received to start various initiatives, and the programs are equally geared to students and staff members, Foster said.
In the high school, Aaron Braund is using what he has learned in the health classes he teaches.
The initiative is still evolving. The trained staff members are attempting to meet monthly and share ideas as they try to stay motivated and build for the future, Foster said.
“This year has been intense so we are definitely trying to take it at a pace that is reasonable,” she said.
There was a “ray of hope” this summer that come fall the pandemic might have settled down enough to reduce stress, but when the Delta variant became a factor, the hopeful feelings were dimmed, Foster said.
“There was a desire to be normal, but it is not normal this year,” she said. “So we have to give ourselves a lot of grace.”
School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom
Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. You can find all the School Spotlight stories from 2021 here.
