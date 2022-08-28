With 'unmatched' learning facilities, Sun Prairie West High School is ready for the new year

Ean Ackley, a junior at Sun Prairie West High School, stopped for a moment amid the excited din in the new school’s commons area to consider what it would be like to be among the building’s inaugural class.

“I was honestly kind of sad just because I was going to be leaving a lot of good friends who are going to the other school,” he said. “Now, once the new programs start and you see all of the new things that we’ve gotten ... this is going to be a fun two years.”

Ackley, a football player, said he’s excited for the new sports facilities and the new gear he and his teammates will get to break in, and the legacy they’ll be able to leave for future classes as the first team to play as the Sun Prairie West High Wolves.

Anglea Ackley, Ean’s parent, echoed her son.

“We live very close to here. We’ve watched it -- we’ve seen the trucks, we’ve seen the construction -- and to walk into it is just like, ‘Wow,’” she said.

On Sunday, the Sun Prairie School District hosted community members for a ribbon cutting and self-guided tour of the new Sun Prairie West High School, the district's third high school. Sun Prairie East, the district's first comprehensive high school, and Prairie Phoenix Academy, the district's alternative high school, underwent renovations prior to West's opening.

The smell of lacquer on the new gymnasium floor and fresh paint on the walls in the performing arts center mingled in the air as hundreds of community members came out for the West High School open house Sunday. The building is the newest addition to the school district and the cap on four major construction projects funded by a 2019 referendum. Other referendum projects, which were completed prior to West's open house, include renovations at Central Heights Middle School, Prairie Phoenix Academy and Sun Prairie East High School.

Jennifer Ploeger, principal of West High, was so excited to lead the students and staff into the new building that she had to work 12 synonyms for the feeling into the speech she prepared for Sunday’s ribbon cutting, to avoid sounding repetitive.

“After years of dreaming, planning and preparing, the excitement -- nope, scratch that -- the exhilaration in the building as we walked around and students took in the space was contagious,” she said. “Their eyes were wide and their minds were spinning with ideas, plans, dreams and visions that we will bring to life together as we co-create what it means to be a West Wolf and who we will be as an equity-centered high school.”

The school will welcome more than 120 staff members in the coming week and roughly 1,300 students on Sept. 6.

Scott Dinge, a special education teacher who will be starting his teaching career at West, said he’s relieved to join the district at the new building.

“I feel on the same page as everybody because everybody’s going through the same questions and learning the building and where things are,” he said.

Details in the new building -- such as water fountains at a height accessible to people using wheelchairs and bathrooms with sinks designed for people with different abilities -- as well as a focus on inclusion for special education students in regular education classrooms, have made him excited to join the Sun Prairie School District, Dinge said.

“It’s not like we’re segregated into our own little room and locked in a corner, we’re out and about,” he said.

Every academic wing of the school, referred to as “learning communities,” has its own multipurpose room that can be used by special education teachers and others to work on building skills with students at the beginning or end of the day.

The building also boasts a machine shop; classrooms for woods, metals, 3D art and media art; teaching kitchens; collaboration spaces; a library media center; a performing arts center that includes a scene shop and full fly backstage area as well as an orchestra pit; a music department with choir, orchestra, band and practice rooms; a small “black box” theater for smaller performances, practices or large meetings; a pool with eight lanes; a competition gym with three courts and seating for 2,100 spectators; a north gym with a fourth full court for physical education and competitions; a south gym for gymnastics complete with a jump pit filled with foam; and wrestling and fitness areas with turf, mats cardio machines and weights.

Tavian Crawford, a sophomore at West High and basketball player, said he’s excited and happy to be a part of the new school.

Kenny Mosley, Tavian’s stepfather, joked that when he saw the new facilities, he was a little envious.

“I graduated in ’94 and we didn’t have facilities like this,” he said. “The technology and the enhancements that it has is just unmatched. I’ve never seen a school like this, from the gyms to the learning environments, the “communities,” the open classroom doors that slide.”

The new building, Mosely said, mirrors real-life work environments, with areas and classrooms set up to encourage collaboration among students.

“It’s set up perfectly for real-life application once these kids graduate from here and go on to the real world,” he said.