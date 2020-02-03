With snow, milder temperatures, skiing and snowshoeing class is in session

Count the students and teachers at Prairie Elementary School among those happy with the recent snowfalls and temperatures that aren’t too frigid.

It’s allowed the third- and fourth-graders to get outside in open fields next to the Waunakee school for the annual unit on skiing and snowshoeing. In the six years the unit has been scheduled, all or some of the classes have sometimes been canceled because of a lack of snow or temperatures being too cold.

“Just to be able to go around in the snow” is the best part of the unit, fourth-grader Nevaeh Costict said Friday just as the unit was winding down.

Fourth-grader Cody Jastromski was one of the students who didn’t get out last year and was looking forward to it this year.

“I thought it was going to be a great experience,” he said. “It is super fun.”

Fourth-grader Koko Aldeco Graves, who was born in Uruguay and then lived in Beijing, also was excited because she had never taken part in winter sports or lived in a place where much snow fell.

Deb Endres, a physical education teacher at Prairie, said former colleague Jonathon Gustafson had written a grant to get some snowshoes, but they proved too difficult to keep on so the unit never got off the ground.