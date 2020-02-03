With snow, milder temperatures, skiing and snowshoeing class is in session

Count the students and teachers at Prairie Elementary School among those happy with the recent snowfalls and temperatures that aren’t too frigid.
It’s allowed the third- and fourth-graders to get outside in open fields next to the Waunakee school for the annual unit on skiing and snowshoeing. In the six years the unit has been scheduled, all or some of the classes have sometimes been canceled because of a lack of snow or temperatures being too cold.
“Just to be able to go around in the snow” is the best part of the unit, fourth-grader Nevaeh Costict said Friday just as the unit was winding down.
Fourth-grader Cody Jastromski was one of the students who didn’t get out last year and was looking forward to it this year.
“I thought it was going to be a great experience,” he said. “It is super fun.”
Fourth-grader Koko Aldeco Graves, who was born in Uruguay and then lived in Beijing, also was excited because she had never taken part in winter sports or lived in a place where much snow fell.
Deb Endres, a physical education teacher at Prairie, said former colleague Jonathon Gustafson had written a grant to get some snowshoes, but they proved too difficult to keep on so the unit never got off the ground.
But shortly after that, Endres learned that Central Cross Country Skiing, which is based in the Madison area, was looking for schools that wanted to receive free equipment through its Nordic Rocks for Schools program.
Through that initiative, Prairie got 30 sets of skis in the fall of 2014 and assistance from the organization’s Bruce Manske, who came to the school every year and dealt with broken skis before his recent retirement.
The school also purchased 28 pairs of youth snowshoes and four pairs of adult ones. Money for those came from the Tri 4 Schools nonprofit organization based in Verona and the school’s participation in the annual district-wide Family Fun Fitness Night.
Then last year when some students who use wheelchairs were enrolled at Prairie, the school used money from the special education budget to purchase a sit-ski, a device that allows people to sit while they ski.
“I like trying different and unique things with them,” said Endres, who also tried yoga with students this year. “So they don’t get bored. So I don’t get bored.”
Endres and Anne Dahlie, the other physical education teacher now teaching the unit at Prairie, also talked about the value of the sports because they are lifetime activities. Dahlie said exposing students to lifetime skills is part of the district’s philosophy, and all of the elementary schools have units on roller skating and ice skating.
Dahlie also teaches at Heritage Elementary School, but it doesn’t work to do the unit there because the available field is too far away for the time allowed.
Many of the students interviewed said they like skiing better than snowshoeing because they go faster in the snow.
The students don’t use poles because their pointed ends create concerns about safety, Dahlie said.
Some students said getting the equipment on was the hardest part of the unit.
Even on skis, the journey isn’t entirely smooth, students said.
“If you cross your skis, you fall,” fourth-grader Joey Anderson said.