With schools shut down, Madison families adjust to new reality, uncertainty

With Dane County schools shuttering Monday to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Madison families started to adjust to the new reality of children being home for at least three weeks.

For some, it means canceling spring break trips. To others, it's a scramble to arrange child care or find a way to work from home. And for the Madison School District, it's about keeping children fed and academically engaged.

"It's kind of hectic, especially for parents like me," said Lamin Keita, who has two children attending Lincoln Elementary School. "I'm going to graduate school. It's extremely difficult. I have no options other than to adjust to this situation in a time of uncertainty."

Keita lives in Madison, but the 38-year-old also attends Northwestern University in Illinois as he pursues a doctorate in political science.

He'll be able to continue teaching remotely for the university, but Keita will also have to look after his two children and keep them to a regular school day schedule.

While he said he expects it to be challenging, Keita, who immigrated from the West African nation of Gambia, understands why the unprecedented closure is happening.