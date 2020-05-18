With schools closed, Blooming Grove Montessori talent show goes online

When learning goes online, a school talent show follows suit.
A benefit of doing a talent show from home is that one of the acts can be performed on a backyard trampoline. That’s the choice made by Jack Reilly, 8, a student at Blooming Grove Montessori, who first considered a magic act.
“It was a little more fun,” Jack said of his acrobatics on the trampoline.
Jack, who has done gymnastics for 1½ years, is practicing front flips and front handsprings.
After elementary students at Blooming Grove Montessori did a simple talent show for each other as a class assignment on Zoom, they decided to do another one they could share with others.
This one will be at 10 a.m. Friday. It is the last day for the school, which was able to finish earlier than planned because it went tight to online learning without a spring break when schools were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Community members who want to view the talent show can contact Blooming Grove Montessori for log-in information.
Jack had initially done a magic show but wasn’t feeling real confident about it so he switched to the acrobatic act, said his mom, Megan Stansil Reilly. Staying home because of the pandemic has given him lots of time on the trampoline, she said.
Lydia Hackett, 6, decided to do a “math magic” trick and will serve as emcee. And two girls have been practicing singing a duet from different homes via Zoom.
Blooming Grove Montessori, which opened on Madison’s Far East Side as an extension of Toad Hill Montessori, is a tiny but growing school that serves students ages 3 months through 9 years, but eventually will go up to middle school.
The talent show, which can be viewed by families at both schools, is informal and still a work in progress, but Blooming Grove Montessori consulted with a professional performer and students have been practicing regularly, said Rebecca Katzenmeyer, owner and head of school for both Blooming Grove and Toad Hill.
“They were all very shy,” Katzenmeyer said of students in the first talent show. “We still wanted to do more.”
So she enlisted the help of a friend, Scott Gendel, who is music director for Opera for the Young and a composer, vocal coach, theatrical music director and pianist in Madison. He served as a guest speaker for the students through Zoom. He talked to them about using good camera angles, practicing, being comfortable about anything unexpected, confidence and realizing that mistakes happen to everyone.
The advice likely came in handy for Jack when he auditioned his act.
“The last time I did the full routine for our class I landed on my head with the flip,” he said.
One student thought she would juggle until she learned how difficult that would be, she said.
“It was a long process. It was a lot of trial and error (and considering) what does that actually mean when you are going to do it as part of a performance for someone else,” Katzenmeyer said.
At the same time, it has been a “nice outlet” for the students, she said.
“It’s different from the math problems and the word studies,” Katzenmeyer said.
Constance Calvino, 7, who likes to sing, will be tackling the “Tour of the States” song. She said she is trying to memorize the lyrics but her teacher told her she could look at them if needed.
The song, which is popular among Montessori schools, is part of a study of the United States and North America in general at Blooming Grove.
“It was really fun listening to it,” Constance said of the song.
Her father, Jeremiah Calvino, said Constance likes traveling.
“Ever since she was little, she’s always liked geography and math. ... So this song is up her alley,” he said, adding the talent show has been fun. “It’s been unique.”
