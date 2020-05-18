With schools closed, Blooming Grove Montessori talent show goes online

“The last time I did the full routine for our class I landed on my head with the flip,” he said.

One student thought she would juggle until she learned how difficult that would be, she said.

“It was a long process. It was a lot of trial and error (and considering) what does that actually mean when you are going to do it as part of a performance for someone else,” Katzenmeyer said.

At the same time, it has been a “nice outlet” for the students, she said.

“It’s different from the math problems and the word studies,” Katzenmeyer said.

Constance Calvino, 7, who likes to sing, will be tackling the “Tour of the States” song. She said she is trying to memorize the lyrics but her teacher told her she could look at them if needed.

The song, which is popular among Montessori schools, is part of a study of the United States and North America in general at Blooming Grove.

“It was really fun listening to it,” Constance said of the song.

Her father, Jeremiah Calvino, said Constance likes traveling.

“Ever since she was little, she’s always liked geography and math. ... So this song is up her alley,” he said, adding the talent show has been fun. “It’s been unique.”