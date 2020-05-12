With precautions in place, some MATC students to return to campus to finish hands-on programs

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

"The faculty were really creative in finding online ways to satisfy what typically have been face-to-face components," Thomas said.

The returning students are those who would not be able to graduate based on accreditation and licensing requirements of different career fields unless they complete certain in-person work, he said.

To minimize the number of students on campus at once, classes are being staggered, and students will be contained to specific buildings or a particular wing in Truax's main building.

About 200 of MATC's 3,500 classes offered will require some in-person instruction to finish out the school year, Thomas said.

He estimates hundreds to a couple of thousand students will need to return to campus to finish programs, but said there will likely be fewer than a hundred students on campus at any given time.

"Many of those (classes) are a one-hour in-and-out," Thomas said. "They go straight in, they finish their class, they go."

Most programs will be wrapped up by May 29.

The "safer-at-home" order closed or restricted the activities of nonessential businesses and other public places until May 26.