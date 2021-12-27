With no snow, winter art camp draws on imagination

The site of a winter art camp offered plenty of outside views through the big windows at the Monroe Street Arts Center, but the bare ground gave little inspiration.
After a hiatus last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Winter Break Camp returned last week, but in another twist the participants found themselves creating typical Wisconsin winter scenes without any snow on the ground. So in this odd year it was appropriate to have the campers depict snowmen taking part in activities they normally wouldn’t do.
That led fifth-grader Ruby Clay, who was in her first year at the camp, to draw snowmen gathered around a fireplace. Sixth-grader Lola Zawlocki depicted snowmen at a coffee shop.
“I thought, ‘I bet kids would have fun with that,’” said Cynthia Bliss, instructor for the third- through fifth-grade class and a retired public school teacher. “I’m hoping they will have a lot of fun and make art they feel good about.”
The camp was designed to focus on secular, winter themes, said Carey Zawlocki, director of the Monroe Street Arts Center. But teachers allowed free expression among the students, including one who drew a Christmas tree and candy cane even though the camper doesn’t celebrate Christmas.
“We would never tell them, ‘No, you can’t talk about that,’” she said.
Bliss said the camp has a relaxed feel because it’s not graded, and she is not under any pressure, either, about what the students are accomplishing. Instead, the arts center is providing the space, supplies and the permission to just play, she said.
Fifth-grader Aria Anderson said she came to the camp because she knew Zawlocki’s daughters, Lola and third-grader Violet, who were there. Aria liked a project where salt was scattered on watercolor to give it a texture.
Second-grader Collin Slota Gouran enjoyed gearing his art more toward Christmas themes. But he also likes art in general because it is a strong interest of his.
“I like doing the art here because I’m a real artist,” he said.
Collin said met new friends and was working near second-grader Margot McMahon, who said she was a “little scared and sad” to come to camp because her friend got sick and couldn’t come. But she wound up making new friends like Collin, she said.
Jamie Paustian, instructor for the kindergarten through second-grade class, had students add to a winter-themed class mural every day as part of their activities. Midway through the camp they were adding houses they cut out of paper.
“I wanted to include a collaborative element,” Paustian said.
First-grader Frances Stevenson enjoyed making the mural and showed off the house she created with a wreath and a tree with lights on the outside and a puppy looking through one window.
“I really like that each day we are adding to that because it’s looking really good so far,” Frances said.
Paustian tried to have the students get experience with a number of different materials and she kept the focus more on the process of making art. That meant the activities tended to be open-ended.
“It’s really cool to see how they all make each project their own,” she said.
For one project, first-grader Brynn Choi used pastels to draw a snowman watching the Northern Lights. She said she also liked playing games during breaks.
“It’s actually really fun,” Brynn said about the camp.
Paustian, who graduated from Middleton High School and is in an art therapy program at School of the Art Institute of Chicago, was working at the Monroe Street Arts Center while home for winter break.
Paustian said one day the campers got on the topic of getting COVID-19 vaccines.
“They were all talking about being vaccinated,” she said. “They were all very excited and grateful to get their vaccines.”
