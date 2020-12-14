With no access to school libraries, book drives seek to fill gap for students

Books also are accepted year round, and those wishing to donate books after Tuesday can drop them off in a bin in the lobby of the Madison Reading Project office, 8030 Excelsior Drive, through December. After that, book donors can contact the organization and a cart will be left out to collect them.

The Madison Reading Project is distributing the books through organizations including the Empty Stocking Club, Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and Girls, Inc., as well as other gift-giving efforts by community organizations, teachers and social workers.

United Way of Dane County’s Schools of Hope AmeriCorps Project is a community partnership to provide literacy tutoring support at the elementary level in an effort to improve academic achievement. It currently has programs at Hawthorne, Henderson (formerly Glendale), Huegel, Lake View, Leopold, Mendota and Midvale elementary schools.

Funds have been used to purchase books for children before, but a special appeal went out to Schools for Hope volunteers who typically tutor students in literacy for about an hour a week in the schools. The organization also supplemented those donations with books purchased through Books4School.