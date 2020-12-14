With no access to school libraries, book drives seek to fill gap for students

A child’s easy access to school libraries is one of the casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pair that with students spending more time on a computer for online learning and some saw a need to stock children’s homes with more books. That led to special book drives by the United Way of Dane County’s Schools of Hope AmeriCorps Project and the Madison Reading Project.
“My hope for the book drive is we are able to get physical books in the kids’ hands so they can spend less time on screen and more time physically engaging with books, which I think is a more effective way to read,” said Ethan Seidenberg, AmeriCorps member with Schools of Hope.
As he spoke, he had about 200 books in his living room waiting to be delivered to Hawthorne Elementary School families. They are part of about 1,500 books collected by the Schools of Hope effort.
There’s still time to donate to the drive being run by the Madison Reading Project at one of the many area drop-off sites that will remain set up through Tuesday. To find a location, go to madisonreadingproject.com/donationstationmap. Books should be new or “like new” for ages up to 18.
Last week, Megan Outlaw, of Madison, and her 3-year-old daughter, Violet, dropped off three books in a bin set up for the Madison Reading Project effort outside the entrance to Macy’s at Hilldale.
“I thought that would be a good opportunity because my daughter and I like to do Advent activities all month,” Outlaw said. “One of the ones that we do is donating a gift to someone.”
So she purchased three books, including “Giraffes Can’t Dance,” a favorite given to Violet by her grandma.
“My original intent was to go through her books and find some that were like new. I found very few like that but I forgot that 3-year-olds are not that gentle with books,” Outlaw said.
The Madison Reading Project gives out books year round as one of its literacy activities. The community-wide book drive is new this year. While the organization has contemplated running one before, it is especially needed now to combat a drop in book donations brought on by the pandemic.
“We would normally receive double if not triple donations,” said Rowan Childs, founder and director.
At the same time, requests for books are up and the organization set a goal of giving out 10,000 books to children this holiday season.
In addition to dropping off books in designated bins, pre-selected books can be purchased through a partnership with Books4School, and the Madison Reading Project is accepting monetary donations. More information can be found at madisonreadingproject.com/communitybookdrive.
Books also are accepted year round, and those wishing to donate books after Tuesday can drop them off in a bin in the lobby of the Madison Reading Project office, 8030 Excelsior Drive, through December. After that, book donors can contact the organization and a cart will be left out to collect them.
The Madison Reading Project is distributing the books through organizations including the Empty Stocking Club, Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and Girls, Inc., as well as other gift-giving efforts by community organizations, teachers and social workers.
United Way of Dane County’s Schools of Hope AmeriCorps Project is a community partnership to provide literacy tutoring support at the elementary level in an effort to improve academic achievement. It currently has programs at Hawthorne, Henderson (formerly Glendale), Huegel, Lake View, Leopold, Mendota and Midvale elementary schools.
Funds have been used to purchase books for children before, but a special appeal went out to Schools for Hope volunteers who typically tutor students in literacy for about an hour a week in the schools. The organization also supplemented those donations with books purchased through Books4School.
“We know they miss being in schools this year, and this was a way for our volunteers to do something and provide books for students whom they normally would be working with,” said Emily Greene, director of the Schools of Hope AmeriCorps Project. “It was really great for them to be able to do something when we all feel so disconnected from each other.”
Seidenberg, who serves as a literacy tutor, said if it weren’t for the restrictions brought on by the pandemic, he would love to find a way to have students trade the books. But in the meantime, he is glad to get books to students while the school libraries are closed.
“My hope is that the book drive in some small way can compensate,” he said.
