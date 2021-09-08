With 45 COVID cases and nurse staffing concerns, Madison schools seek outside testing help

With a few dozen COVID-19 cases already confirmed in school buildings and school nurses feeling strained by the pandemic, the Madison School District is preparing to partner with an outside vendor to provide rapid testing for students and staff with virus symptoms.
The district plans sometime in the next 15 days to hand off COVID-19 testing of students and staff with symptoms to COVID Clinic, a nationwide company based outside of Wisconsin that will provide additional nursing staff to support the initiative, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said. The testing plan is a part of a Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 school program.
The official roll-out date isn’t set yet because it could take a few days for testing sites supported by COVID Clinic to reach all of the district’s buildings, LeMonds said.
The district had initially considered implementing rapid, regular testing for all students and staff without the use of an outside vendor, but a combination of a staffing shortage and advice from public health officials caused that option to fall by the wayside, Madison Teachers Inc. president Mike Jones said.
Local health officials told the district that, according to recent studies, regular testing of students who don't have symptoms such as a fever, runny nose or cough would not find as many cases compared to testing students who display COVID-19 symptoms in combination with contact tracing, and therefore would not justify the high cost and time it would entail, Jones said.
But even testing students with symptoms could prove challenging without additional resources, Jones said.
The district currently has 37 nurses and 33 nurse assistants on staff — for a district of nearly 27,000 students and roughly 5,000 teachers and staff members — with nine open positions it hopes to fill as soon as possible. According to Center for Disease Control recommendations, public school districts should have one full-time nurse for every 750 students during a regular school year.
Madison currently has about one full-time nurse or nurse assistant for every 386 students, which is within the CDC recommendations for normal times, but this year they’ll be required to take on additional tasks such as testing, quarantining and contact tracing. That's on top of their regular assignments such as caring for students with other illnesses, medication distribution and general health care. There will be at least one full-time nurse at each of the district's 53 schools throughout the school day, LeMonds said.
The district plans to fill seven of its nine open positions with someone who can assist current nursing staff with COVID-related duties specifically, such as contact tracing and on-site temporary quarantining of students and staff with coronavirus symptoms and COVID positive students. Those positions will be funded through federal Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) II dollars, LeMonds said.
Since school started last week, the district has recorded 45 new COVID cases in school buildings and 106 close contacts who were told to quarantine. The buildings with 10 or more students or staff who were told to quarantine are Memorial and East high schools, Sennett Middle School and Gompers Elementary School.
A number of district school nurses have told MTI, which represents them through the union's teacher and professional unit, that they’re feeling overwhelmed, Jones said. However, he added, none wanted to speak on the record.
The district did not immediately respond to request for comment.